Hurry up! The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is still 43% OFF for Prime Day, but not for long
Worth checking out if you want solid Samsung performance with an included S Pen stylus.
Prime Day tablet deals are hitting the wire left and right, including a wide range of discounts on Samsung Galaxy Tab devices. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is 43% off at Amazon for the next few hours, offering a much more affordable way to get the Samsung S Pen than going with some of the company's premium tablets. Prime Day is set to end at midnight tonight, however, and I expect all of the best deals to go along with it.
As the name suggests, the last-gen S6 Lite is a smaller, more affordable version of the S6. It still boasts a good-looking, minimal design with a 10.4-inch LCD display, around 12 hours of battery life, and both front and rear cameras. While many deals like this are typically for the base-level storage configurations of various devices, this discount is actually for the upgraded 128GB version of the tablet, which is available in three colors: mint, chiffon pink, and oxford gray.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $399.99 $287.99 for Amazon Prime Day
Many of the best Samsung tablets also come with a premium price tag, especially if you want one that's compatible with the S Pen. However, for this year's Prime Day, Amazon has chopped 28% off the price of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, marking a big discount on one of the only mid-range Samsung tablets that also comes with the S Pen.
✅Recommended if: you're a student or professional who needs a simple tablet with a stylus that's still capable enough for some high-powered tasks; you want a tablet with a larger display than 10 or so inches; you're looking for a tablet that includes a headphone jack.
❌Skip this deal if: you don't care about having S Pen support or inclusion; you want a tablet that includes a fingerprint scanner; you'd prefer to upgrade to the Galaxy Tab S6 or other higher-priced devices from Samsung.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a no-frills tablet that comes with the first-party S Pen, featuring a 10.4-inch LCD display, a 7,040mAh battery sporting around 12 hours of battery life, a headphone jack, and both rear- and front-facing cameras. This tablet is slightly smaller than its sibling device, the Galaxy Tab S6, and it also includes the slightly slower-performing Exynos 9610 chipset, rather than a Snapdragon CPU. Still, it offers good enough performance for most casual users, as is also backed by 6GB of RAM.
Zach is a writer and reporter who has been covering Apple, Android, and other tech companies and products since 2020. His work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, CleanTechnica, and many other publications. When he isn't covering tech, you can find him drinking coffee, spending time outside, or watching classic movies with his cats.
