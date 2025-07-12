Hurry up! The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is still 43% OFF for Prime Day, but not for long

Prime Day tablet deals are hitting the wire left and right, including a wide range of discounts on Samsung Galaxy Tab devices. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is 43% off at Amazon for the next few hours, offering a much more affordable way to get the Samsung S Pen than going with some of the company's premium tablets. Prime Day is set to end at midnight tonight, however, and I expect all of the best deals to go along with it.

As the name suggests, the last-gen S6 Lite is a smaller, more affordable version of the S6. It still boasts a good-looking, minimal design with a 10.4-inch LCD display, around 12 hours of battery life, and both front and rear cameras. While many deals like this are typically for the base-level storage configurations of various devices, this discount is actually for the upgraded 128GB version of the tablet, which is available in three colors: mint, chiffon pink, and oxford gray.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $399.99 $287.99 for Amazon Prime Day Many of the best Samsung tablets also come with a premium price tag, especially if you want one that's compatible with the S Pen. However, for this year's Prime Day, Amazon has chopped 28% off the price of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, marking a big discount on one of the only mid-range Samsung tablets that also comes with the S Pen.

✅Recommended if: you're a student or professional who needs a simple tablet with a stylus that's still capable enough for some high-powered tasks; you want a tablet with a larger display than 10 or so inches; you're looking for a tablet that includes a headphone jack.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't care about having S Pen support or inclusion; you want a tablet that includes a fingerprint scanner; you'd prefer to upgrade to the Galaxy Tab S6 or other higher-priced devices from Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a no-frills tablet that comes with the first-party S Pen, featuring a 10.4-inch LCD display, a 7,040mAh battery sporting around 12 hours of battery life, a headphone jack, and both rear- and front-facing cameras. This tablet is slightly smaller than its sibling device, the Galaxy Tab S6, and it also includes the slightly slower-performing Exynos 9610 chipset, rather than a Snapdragon CPU. Still, it offers good enough performance for most casual users, as is also backed by 6GB of RAM.