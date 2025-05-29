Memorial Day may be over, but you can STILL grab the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for under $200 at Amazon

If you're looking for a tablet deal under $200 that will also get you a stylus, you're in luck. Amazon has launched 25% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite this week, marking a $65 discount and bringing the affordable tablet's price down to under $200.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a straightforward economy-level tablet, with the extra bonus of being the only budget device from Samsung that includes the S Pen. This particular model comes with 64GB of storage, a 10.4-inch display, and up to 14 hours of battery life, all for under $200 with this discount. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C charging port, and stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB): $264.98 $199.99 at Amazon Amazon is currently offering $65 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, representing a 25% discount on this entry-level stylus tablet. While this deal is for the 64GB storage version of the device, buyers can also upgrade to a 128GB version, while choosing from three colors: Oxford Gray, Mint, and Chiffon Pink. Price comparison: Walmart - $239.99

✅Recommended if: you want an affordable Samsung tablet that also includes the first-party S Pen stylus; you like tablets with a small display; you'd prefer a tablet with a headphone jack.

❌Skip this deal if: you think you might prefer an iPad or another tablet brand; you need something with a fingerprint sensor; you're looking for something with peak performance, rather than a budget price point.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the lower-priced, younger sibling device to the flagship S6, offering budget access to the S Pen and a basic, entry-level tablet. The differences between the Galaxy S6 and S6 Lite are subtle, primarily including a slightly smaller battery, a smaller overall design and screen, and slightly more affordable components that make it cheaper. Users tend to love this tablet's smaller design and 10.7-inch display, compared to the S6's 10.5-inch screen.

However, it is worth noting that the S6 Lite doesn't include a fingerprint sensor, and it isn't anything too special on the performance side of things. Still, if you just need a cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab with an S Pen, it's an exceptional opportunity.