Memorial Day may be over, but you can STILL grab the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for under $200 at Amazon
For those who want the Samsung S Pen with a budget tablet.
If you're looking for a tablet deal under $200 that will also get you a stylus, you're in luck. Amazon has launched 25% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite this week, marking a $65 discount and bringing the affordable tablet's price down to under $200.
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a straightforward economy-level tablet, with the extra bonus of being the only budget device from Samsung that includes the S Pen. This particular model comes with 64GB of storage, a 10.4-inch display, and up to 14 hours of battery life, all for under $200 with this discount. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C charging port, and stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB): $264.98 $199.99 at Amazon
Amazon is currently offering $65 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, representing a 25% discount on this entry-level stylus tablet. While this deal is for the 64GB storage version of the device, buyers can also upgrade to a 128GB version, while choosing from three colors: Oxford Gray, Mint, and Chiffon Pink.
Price comparison: Walmart - $239.99
✅Recommended if: you want an affordable Samsung tablet that also includes the first-party S Pen stylus; you like tablets with a small display; you'd prefer a tablet with a headphone jack.
❌Skip this deal if: you think you might prefer an iPad or another tablet brand; you need something with a fingerprint sensor; you're looking for something with peak performance, rather than a budget price point.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the lower-priced, younger sibling device to the flagship S6, offering budget access to the S Pen and a basic, entry-level tablet. The differences between the Galaxy S6 and S6 Lite are subtle, primarily including a slightly smaller battery, a smaller overall design and screen, and slightly more affordable components that make it cheaper. Users tend to love this tablet's smaller design and 10.7-inch display, compared to the S6's 10.5-inch screen.
However, it is worth noting that the S6 Lite doesn't include a fingerprint sensor, and it isn't anything too special on the performance side of things. Still, if you just need a cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab with an S Pen, it's an exceptional opportunity.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Zach is a writer and reporter who has been covering Apple, Android, and other tech companies and products since 2020. His work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, CleanTechnica, and many other publications. When he isn't covering tech, you can find him drinking coffee, spending time outside, or watching classic movies with his cats.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.