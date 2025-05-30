What you need to know

Rumors claim the model numbers for the Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra batteries have appeared.

While the Tab S11 might see the same battery as its predecessor, the Ultra could see a 500mAh capacity boost.

Past rumors claim Samsung is skipping a Plus model this year, and could look into leveraging MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 flagship chip.

Samsung's expected to have another flagship tablet series on the way, and a few specs have reportedly appeared.

The rumors come from Galaxy Club (Dutch), stating the battery specifications have surfaced for the Galaxy Tab S11 series (via 9to5Google). The publication has supposedly come across the model numbers for the batteries en route to the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra. The standout here is that the Ultra model is rumored to see quite a battery increase.

The post states the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra's battery is labeled model number EB-BX936ABY, and could bring the first battery capacity upgrade for the Ultra line. Supposedly, the battery sports a rated capacity of 11,374mAh, which would be 500mAh more than the Tab S10 Ultra. The publication suggests Samsung could stretch its advertised capacity to ~12,000mAh, but even that might be pushing it.

Elsewhere, details highlight the expected base Galaxy Tab S11 model, which could see an 8,160mAh battery.

Samsung figures out its Galaxy Tab

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

We're still pretty early in the rumors for Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 series; however, it seems consumers are in for another shakeup. The Korean OEM is reportedly only interested in debuting a Galaxy Tab S11 and a Tab S11 Ultra, no Plus model. This is yet another change, considering the Galaxy Tab S10 series kicked the base model to the curb, offering just the Plus and Ultra.

Last year's series started users off with a 12.4-inch display, but it seems this next series will skip the middle ground.

While Samsung figures out what it wants from its Tab series, rumors suggest the company could lean on MediaTek for the chip. Supposedly, the Tab S11 and S11 Ultra will leverage the Dimensity 9400 SoC when they arrive. This is MediaTek's flagship chip that launched in October in preparation to take on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite.

When these devices could launch is still anyone's guess. There's some speculation that Samsung might hold onto them until the fall.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.