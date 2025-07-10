What you need to know

A report highlights a Samsung executive from South Africa's statement about the upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 series.

The tablets will supposedly launch "shortly" following Unpacked, which could indicate an August/September reveal.

Previous rumors suggest the Tab S11 series will drop the Plus model this time, returning the base model with the Ultra.

A report claims that Samsung has a timeframe in mind for its upcoming Android tablet launch.

The report stems from Android Authority, which states it had a conversation with a Samsung executive from South Africa. According to this executive, the company is looking at launching its next tablets, the Galaxy Tab S11 series, "shortly." The unnamed source didn't give specifics; however, they state the tablets will see a launch timeframe close to Samsung's "traditional cadence."

The publication's source stating the launch adheres to Samsung's "traditional" cadence seems a little strange. It sounds like they're referring to its launch timeframe but, other than the Galaxy Tab S10, its recent tablets have launched earlier in the year.

The last series debuted in September (Sept. 26 to be specific), which was a one month shift from the Galaxy Tab S9 and seven month difference for the S8 series. The latter debuted in February 2022, while the former appeared in August 2023.

The publication speculates we should see the Tab S11 in September again this year, which sounds more plausible, unless Samsung stuns us with an August reveal.

The Tab S11 could switch up the series (again)

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The Galaxy Tab S11 rumor trail goes back a few months, but its most recent leak claims the Ultra model will debut with a powered-up chip. The Tab S11 Ultra was reportedly spotted running through Geekbench for its performance test; however, it was listed with a MediaTek chip: the Dimensity 9400 Plus SoC. This is MediaTek's refreshed response to Qualcomm's flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Strangely, reports said the tablet scored "lower than smartphones" despite rocking this flagship chip. The SoC features a strong GPU that helps facilitate "PC-like" graphical performance on mobile devices.

Also, with the Tab S11 series (hopefully) coming up, rumors have stated Samsung is switching things up by returning the base model and dropping the Plus. We were already looking around for the base Galaxy Tab S10 after Samsung only gave us a Plus and Ultra. Now, we're just confused. Regardless, Tab S11 is rumored to feature a 8,160mAh battery, while the Ultra could jump to ~11,374mAh this year.

Earlier rumors suggested Samsung would save the Tab S11 series for a launch after Unpacked, meaning sometime in the fall. So, perhaps its debut will mirror the Tab S10 after all.