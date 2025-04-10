What you need to know

MediaTek launched its newest Dimensity 9400 Plus SoC, which features a Big Core design with one Arm Cortex-X925 core at 3.73GHz.

The chip also features the 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU, which brings "PC-level" gaming features and more lifelike vegetation, hair, and more.

MediaTek also packed the DeepSeek R1 LLM into the chip for on-device assistance, boosting its generative AI by 20%.

The Dimensity 9400 Plus SoC launches Q2 2025.

MediaTek announces a brand new SoC designed to "raise the bar" of flagship smartphone performance.

In a press release, the Taiwanese OEM states the new 3nm process Dimensity 9400 Plus SoC takes what the original 9400 did and builds upon it. To begin, the company explains its core structure, which features a Big Core design. With one Arm Cortex-X925 core at 3.73GHz, 3x Cortex-X4 cores, and 4x Cortex-A720 cores, MediaTek claims this chip will propel Android UX experiences.

The Dimensity 9400 Plus chip features integration with the 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU. MediaTek states this GPU enables "PC-level features to smartphones with opacity micromap support for realistic effects." In short, the Dimensity 9400 Plus should help bring a more lifelike experience to vegetation, character hair, and animal feathers. These upgrades bring a 40% power efficiency boost to MediaTek's latest chip.

Additionally, this GPU is said to "double" the effective FPS for phones and boost the chip's power efficiency by 50% for game developers. MediaTek appears confident that this GPU will help reduce gaming lag for users who are playing over longer periods.

MediaTek's Edge-AI Upgrades

(Image credit: MediaTek)

As you might expect, MediaTek isn't holding back with its AI advancements with the Dimensity 9400 Plus. The post states the latest upgraded chip brings "exceptional edge-AI performance." Thanks to the NPU 890, the 9400 Plus supports the DeepSeek R1 LLM for on-device assistance. MediaTek states its chip is "the first" to incorporate support for R1's four technologies: Mixture of-Experts, Multi-Head Latent Attention, Multi-Token Prediction, and FP8.

Incorporating these is said to boost the AI's "reasoning speeds." The OEM also worked to improve the chip's generative AI models by 20% over the O.G. 9400.

In a statement, a MediaTek member said, "The MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ will allow developers to deliver innovative, personalized AI experiences on-device, offering a number of speed and privacy benefits." The chip's built-in Dimensity Agentic AI Engine gives developers an entry point into "sophisticated" agentic AI apps.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Closing Specs

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

There's more to the Dimensity 9400 Plus, such as its focus on enhancing the video recording experience for future users. MediaTek says its chip features Imagiq 1090 for HDR video recording "across the entire zoom range." The company pairs this with its Smooth Zoom technology for "seamless capture" of moving subjects.

Extra specs include the chip's inclusion of BeiDou satellite connection, which is 60% faster for users looking to utilize its capabilities with your cell signal drops. Phone-to-phone direct Bluetooth connections expand to 8km, which is roughly four times greater than the Dimensity 9400. Consumers will also be able to take advantage of 5G/4G dual-SIM and even greater Wi-Fi coverage.

MediaTek says its Dimensity 9400 Plus SoC will be available by Q2 2025 for the next wave of smartphones.