What you need to know

Arc’s bringing its minimalist case design to the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL with the new Arc Pulse, built from aerospace-grade Aluminum 7075-T6 with scratch-resistant coatings.

The two-piece, pressure-fit design snaps on securely without adhesives, so your phone’s finish stays untouched.

Despite its slim look, it’s drop-tested from 10 feet and packs 360-degree protection with a metal shell and impact-absorbing elastomer.

Arc has been known for its ultra-minimal phone cases, and it is now bringing its signature design to Google’s latest flagship phones with the Arc Pulse for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Sticking to Arc’s minimalist approach, the Pulse stays slim without cutting back on protection. Instead of using the typical plastic shell, the Arc Pulse is built from aerospace-grade aluminum and uses a two-piece, pressure-fit design that locks onto the phone’s edges.

The case is made from tough Aluminum 7075-T6 with scratch-resistant coatings. The pieces stay firmly attached to your Pixel 10 Pro/XL but are easy to snap on and off, skipping the need for adhesives that could mess with the phone’s finish.

Far from a conventional case, the Arc Pulse offers comprehensive drop and corner protection for your new Pixel 10 while maintaining a minimalist form factor.

Corner protection without hiding the Pixel’s design

This setup is meant to shield the corners where most drops cause damage, while still leaving the phone’s design visible.

Tested to withstand 10-foot drops, it delivers full 360-degree protection thanks to its aerospace-grade metal shell paired with a custom elastomer lining that absorbs impact.

The Arc Pulse is available in two finishes, Matte Black for $70 and Polished Silver for $90, with both options now up for preorder through Arc’s official website.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Arc) (Image credit: Arc)

According to Arc co-founder Niclas Bertelsen, the idea behind the case is not only to protect the Pixel but also to complement its look, noting that as smartphones evolve, cases should follow the same path.

For those unfamiliar with the brand, Arc was founded in 2019 by three friends from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands. Since then, the brand has made a name for itself by mixing clean design with practical engineering, always keeping minimalism at the core.