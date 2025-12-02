Android's new QR scanner UI is rolling out again after being pulled
The new UI brings quicker access to Flash, file picker, and feedback tools.
What you need to know
- Google is rolling out the redesigned Android QR scanner UI again after briefly pulling the update.
- The refreshed QR scanner comes via Google Play Services 25.46.32, though many users still haven't received it.
- The new UI moves flash, file picker, and feedback options into a pill-shaped bar for easier one-handed use.
Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.
Google appears to be rolling out the new UI design for Android's built-in QR scanner again after briefly pulling the update.
Back in July 2025, Google started rolling out a refreshed look for the built-in QR code scanner in Android. However, shortly after announcing the design update in May 2025 and then rolling it out in July, Google pulled the update and users were left with the same QR scanner they've had for years. Now, a new report from 9to5Google claims the redesign is rolling out once again.
According to the report, the new design is being pushed with the Google Play Services update 25.46.32. The report states that the redesign has already appeared on "several Android devices today," although I personally haven't received it on my Google Pixel 10 Pro, even after updating Play Services to the latest version.
Google revives the new QR scanner UI rollout
That said, the new design is the same one Google briefly rolled out earlier this year. For those unaware, the updated UI moves the flash toggle, system file picker, and feedback button into a pill-shaped bar below the scanning area for better one-handed use.
Once your Android phone scans a QR code, an overlay appears showing the QR data, such as the associated URL or numbers, along with quick actions like opening the link, sharing it, or copying the text. The overlay also seems to follow the new Material 3 Expressive design language, as other apps that Google has been updating recently.
The redesign is reportedly rolling out now, though I haven't seen it on my device yet. You can check whether you have the new UI by opening the QR scanner from Quick Settings or the lockscreen shortcut. If not, you can try updating Google Play Services through this link and then check the QR scanner again.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Sanuj is a tech writer who loves exploring smartphones, tablets, and wearables. He began his journey with a Nokia Lumia and later dived deep into Android and iPhone. He's been writing about tech since 2018, with bylines at Pocketnow, Android Police, Pocket-Lint, and MakeUseOf. When he's not testing gadgets, he's either sipping chai, watching football, or playing cricket.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.