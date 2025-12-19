Apple Fitness+ is finally available in India, and it is everything I hoped it would be: This is the only guided workout program you'll ever need, and you won't believe what it costs
Fitness+ makes its long-awaited debut in India, and just like Apple Music, it is uniquely affordable.
I can't tell you how long I've waited for Apple to bring Fitness+ to India. Thankfully, the online workout program finally debuted in the country this week, and Apple is once again being strategic around the pricing. Fitness+ costs just ₹149 ($1.65) a month in the country, and a yearly plan is just ₹999 ($11), which is a sheer fraction of what it costs in the U.S. ($79) and U.K. (£79).
I tried plenty of online workout programs over the last four years: I started out with India's Cult Fit, and while it has a strong content library, it wasn't engaging. I then switched over to Les Mills, and it was much more to my liking, and it had a wide variety of bike-related workouts. I moved to Peloton as I got a new bike, and it was the program I used the most — even though it was the costliest by far.
All this time, I just wanted Fitness+ to be available in India. I wear an Apple Watch daily, and I cast workouts to the TV or use my iPad Pro M4, and it's great to be able to use Apple's workout program. Fitness+ has a vast selection of guided programs, including HIIT, cycling, yoga, strength training, and meditation, and it integrates seamlessly with Apple products — obviously.
The biggest factor with an online training program is the energy of the presenter, and this is one of the reasons why I stuck with Peloton for close to a year. Thankfully, Fitness+ does a great job in this regard, and it has a diverse set of presenters alongside great production quality. There are no live classes, but that isn't a big limitation for me.
Overall, I'm enjoying just how easy it is to use — it's integrated into the Fitness app, and you can pause workouts with your watch. The affordability is a big selling point, and this is where Apple is doing all the right things; all new users get a free month of Fitness+, giving you the ideal opportunity to try out the program and see if suits your needs.
If anything, the introduction of Fitness+ in India shows just how far Google still needs to go. While Fitbit Premium has been available in India, it is without a doubt the weakest offering of any online training program, and Google's constant efforts to hobble it over the last two years have made it a non-starter.
Even though Apple took its time to bring Fitness+ to India, the service isn't limited in any way in the country, and you can easily access the entire content library, download workouts, create a custom training plan, and all the features you get in the global version. The only thing left to do is actually use the service consistently.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android