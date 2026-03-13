Click for next article

Samsung is reportedly rolling out its seventh One UI 8.5 beta for the Galaxy S25 series in South Korea, India, and Germany.

While the U.S. awaits to receive it, the company is fixing nearly 1GB of issues plaguing the phones, such as a calling issue that would malfunction, turning calls into video chats.

The Galaxy S26 series received its first update right after launch, though it's only brought security improvements.

If you're hearing a collective sigh, it's because Samsung's been spotted rolling out another One UI 8.5 beta.

A post by SamMobile reports that Samsung has started rolling out One UI 8.5 Beta 7 to a few overseas regions late this week. Per the post, the company's seventh beta has been spotted in South Korea, India, and Germany. This beta concerns the Galaxy S25 series, as the company is still looking to solve quite a few issues that have surfaced since Beta 6. It seems users should expect to download vZZC7 once it arrives in the U.S.

Android Central's Take While I am deeply, horribly saddened by Samsung's inclusion of a seventh beta (I'm being dramatic), these are some pressing issues. It would be a pretty big deal if One UI 8.5 hit the Galaxy S25 series with a calling issue like this. You're just using voice to all of a sudden, "why is my camera on?" I get it.

The changelog is moderate. Samsung details that the total patch is around ~980MB, so the fixes are quite substantial as we near the 1GB mark. The company states it's rolling out a fix for calls, in which its proximity sensor would malfunction, causing user voice calls to turn into video calls. A color palette problem with GMS apps in the work/security folder is being fixed, too.

A fix for the Gallery app's crashes when "launching a new project" is being received, alongside a fix for a stuttering/freezing issue when interacting with the unread messages box in Samsung Messages.

The remainder of the changelog is as follows:

Improved the visibility of the Gmail search input box in dark mode

Fixed an issue where photos could not be exported from private albums in Gallery

Fixed an issue where Toast pop-ups did not appear during DeX connection with heat generation

Fixed an issue where Fahrenheit temperature information was cut off after adding a city to the Weather widget

Fixed an issue where a one-time Wi-Fi recovery occurred during Wi-Fi roaming scanning with the AP

Waiting, waiting, waiting still

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

While Samsung's year-old flagships are still awaiting the next big OS patch, its Galaxy S26 series is already rocking it. In fact, the S26 series just received its first patch after launch—spoiler: it's not very exciting. The update was mainly focused on delivering a few security enhancements for the devices. What we are looking at is a recent report that says Samsung's first update for the new series removed its "Hey Plex" wake-up phrase.

Android Central's Take This was a sudden change that had some Android Central people a bit shocked. It's a jarring change, as Samsung just ripped "Hey Plex" away without much warning. Though, it's good to see that this is likely temporary as it gets reworked into a more fitting wake-up phrase.

Since this has vanished, users are now forced to dive into Perplexity manually or use the phone's side button. Luckily, it's been said that Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas has confirmed the phrase will return as "Hey Perplexity." On the other hand, the Galaxy S26 series pre-orders have been performing well. Samsung reports a 25% increase in pre-orders for the phones in the U.S., with the Galaxy S26 Ultra taking up the majority with 80%.