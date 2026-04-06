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What you need to know

Samsung has been spotted rolling out its April security patch in India for the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra.

The update is roughly 560MB, and the company has only made "security improvements" known, just without the specifics.

A recent South Korean report was made, as the user points out a "blurry" issue with the S26 Ultra's telephoto lens at 3x zoom.

The latest Galaxy S series phones are receiving their monthly security patch. which is pretty light, and leaves us wanting something so much better.

Samsung's April security update was spotted initially by Tarun Vats on X, who reports the patch is making its rounds in India (via Android Authority). Vats says this update is for the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra as vS948BXXS2AZCL. My colleague Sanuj Bhatia has noticed the update appear on his Galaxy S26, saying others should see a ~560MB download. The publication chimed in, claiming the update's been spotted making its rounds in Europe, as well as India, early this week, after South Korea got it (likely) late last week.

Per Sanuj's screenshot, Samsung's changelogs for this month are incredibly light. The company only mentions security fixes, and even then, that's pretty minimal. "The device is protected with improved security" is all it mentions. What's strange is Samsung hasn't even updated its Security Updates log, which typically details everything vulnerability, "High," or "Moderate" fixes it's rolling out for Galaxy phones.

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The log is still stuck on March 2026. Instead, we can hop over to the Android Security Bulletin to see the overall Android fixes rolling in for April. There is a "Critical" Framework fix rolling in, marked as CVE-2026-0049. But, even then, April seems pretty light on fixes. The U.S. versions of the April patch might start appearing later this week, considering India and Europe are just getting to updating—keep your eyes peeled.

April showers don't bring worthy fixes?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Android Authority also touched on this (and it's hard not to), as the April patch notably didn't mention a Galaxy S26 Ultra camera fix. If you missed it, users in South Korea reported that there's a strange, "blurry" issue with the telephoto lens on the new Ultra. Specifically, the device's telephoto becomes blurry at 3x zoom; however, 1x, 2x, and 5x remain fine. The user expressed their displeasure with this, after taking it to get repaired, only to find out the problem is likely software-based.

Samsung has responded, stating the issue is known, and a fix is in the works. The only issue is that we don't know when that'll be.

So, while we wait for that, there were rumors that Samsung's Galaxy S26 FE appeared in a Geekbench database for its performance tests. It was allegedly spotted with the Exynos 2500 chip (2025), not the current Exynos 2600. Regardless, it scored 2,426 in its single-core test and 8,004 in multi-core.

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Android Central's Take

All in all, it's a pretty tame security patch. As you'd expect, security fixes are inbound, it's just that I don't know what they are, so I can let you know what they are. It's nice to see all the changes and to point out the ones that might affect the user specifically. I'm also not really surprised that the Galaxy S26 Ultra camera fix isn't here. In my experience, it takes Samsung a little while to roll this stuff out. Here's to hoping May will be different... unless?