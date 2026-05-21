Android 17 catches up to Apple with a long-overdue cross-device upgrade

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Android 17 is finally bringing seamless app handoff to Android with a new feature called Continue On.

Continue On can transfer app activity from a phone to a tablet almost instantly, including articles, notes, emails, and even specific webpages or documents.

Google designed the system to work both ways eventually, but Android 17 is starting with phone-to-tablet handoff first.

Google is finally giving Android users something Apple fans have bragged about for years: seamless app handoff between devices. With Android 17, Google is introducing a new feature called “Continue On,” and it’s shaping up to be one of the platform’s most practical upgrades in a long time.

The company said in a blog post that the framework, running on Android 17 (API Level 37), securely connects a “sending device," where your activity originates, and a “receiving device” that pulls the exact state of that app. While the system is built to be completely bidirectional, Google is prioritizing mobile-to-tablet transitions right out of the gate.

So, if you are using an app on your phone, your tablet’s taskbar will pop up a suggestion for that app. Tap it, and the app picks up right where you left off. For example, if you’re reading an article, writing a note, or checking an email on your phone, your tablet can pick up that same task almost immediately. In supported cases, Android can even reopen the same webpage or document you were on.

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