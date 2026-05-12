Android 17 is fixing two things that have annoyed me for years
Android 17 adds new 3D emojis and a feature designed to reduce doomscrolling.
What you need to know
- Android 17's new Pause Point feature adds a short pause before opening distracting apps to reduce doomscrolling.
- Pause Point will show breathing exercises, photos, or audiobook suggestions instead of locking apps entirely.
- Google is finally redesigning Android emojis with a new 3D look similar to what iPhones currently offer.
- The new 3D Android emojis will first roll out to Pixel phones later this year with Android 17 features.
If you spend an unhealthy amount of time on your phone, as I do, Google is bringing a new Android feature that might actually help you pause and live in the moment, while also fixing one of my biggest annoyances with Android: emojis.
Alongside the announcement of Googlebook and several other Android updates, Google also showed off a couple of smaller Android 17 features that actually look surprisingly useful.
One of the new additions is called Pause Point, a new Digital Wellbeing feature designed to reduce mindless doomscrolling. It works somewhat like app timers, but instead of locking you out completely, Pause Point introduces a short 10-second pause whenever you open an app you've marked as distracting.