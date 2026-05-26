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What you need to know

Users on Reddit say they've gotten their Google Fitbit Air a bit early, and are already encountering problems.

Reports say that the Fitbit Air is stuck on its updating cycle and will not pair, but that's due to their phones missing the Google Health app rebrand update.

Google has acknowledged this, and said that it's working on "accelerating" the rollout for users with the wearable early.

A troublesome issue is ruining the Fitbit Air's recent launch, as users report problems right out of the box.

A redditor on the Fitbit subreddit posted happily about receiving their Fitbit Air pre-order this weekend; however, it was quickly (via Android Authority). Here's the thing: the reports about the Fitbit Air's issues weren't highlighted by the OP (original poster), but rather those responding. It seems that some users are receiving their Fitbit Airs earlier than anticipated by Google, and their device isn't pairing with their Android phone.

There have been a few reports, such as one that says, "I got mine but the watch is stuck in updating mode," mentioning problems. Another user responded, stating they've received their Fitbit Air, but it "won't update because the new app wasn't pushed to me." This has soured an otherwise exciting launch for people looking forward to Google's take on the screen-less fitness band (like Whoop).