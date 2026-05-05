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What you need to know

Pixel Buds users hit Google's subreddit to report an issue with their ANC and Transparency mode toggles.

Users state their toggles are either gone entirely or take ~30 seconds to appear when using the Quick Audio settings menu.

After Google's suggestions, users claim nothing has worked, meaning an alternative fix is required from the company.

Google's Pro-level earbud users are running into an issue, as key features are going missing without rhyme or reason.

A few days ago, reports started popping up on the Google Pixel subreddit, as one user reported that they can't see their Pixel Buds' ANC, Off, and Transparency modes (via Android Headlines). This problem seems to have targeted the Quick Audio settings for their device. They provided a screenshot as evidence, which clearly shows the lack of these notable features.

This has become a notable frustration for the user, as this menu can be quickly produced by tapping the three dots when changing your volume. It removes the necessity for diving into larger menus. Other users chimed in, stating that they've had this issue "for several months, as well." The user, with the Pixel Buds Pro 2, adds that the number of buttons that would appear in their Quick Audio settings can vary from two to three, or maybe four buttons. The issue here is that the bug is causing a consistency error. Some features are there one day and then gone the next.

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Two other reports said that the features will surface, but it "takes a few seconds to populate." One comment says that they've been forced to wait ~30 seconds for their ANC/Transparency buttons to appear, which is annoying to deal with. It's not exactly clear when this issue first started, as some theorize the April update might've caused it, while others have had this for a few months.

Google responded to this thread, suggesting that users update their device or perform a reset. That hasn't exactly worked out for many users, meaning something more will be required from Google's end.

Struggling buds, too

While this is a dark spot on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 for some users, there was some excitement a few months back when Google rolled out a key update. Head Gestures played a significant part in that Buds Pro 2 update, giving users a convenient way to accept and decline calls. Nodding your head will accept the call or begin a reply to a text message. The other side of that patch was Adaptive Audio and Loud Noise Protection to better defend against any inner ear damage.

Along the lines of this report, Google's been struggling elsewhere, such as an unusual battery drain affecting several Pixel generations. Following the April security patch, devices from the Pixel 6 series to the Pixel 10 have had their energy strangely depleted without much user interaction. Luckily, Google has acknowledged the issue and is working on a fix.