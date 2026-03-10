Google I/O
What is Google I/O and when is it this year?
Google I/O is one of Google's most important conferences of the year and it is mostly geared towards software and hardware developers. There is typically a main keynote event where CEO Sundar Pichai reveals new developments in Android and sometimes even teases new product launches that might happen later in the year.
The conference spans a couple of days and during the times outside of the keynote, the company has multiple workshops and tutorials for coding practices. Developers are encouraged to attend the event as they will learn new tools, changes to how third parties can integrate with core features, and even updates on licensing and agreements you need to follow to develop for the Google ecosystem.
There are also multiple networking opportunities.
The event is usually hosted in May at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California and this year is set for May 19 and May 20.
Will Android Central be there and what can we expect from this year's event?
Yes, Managing Editor Derrek Lee is set to be Google I/O this year.
We expect a lot of announcements, especially regarding AI and Android 17. But make sure to keep an eye out on this page to learn about everything the event has to offer and all the news!
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