Google's Android 16 Beta 3.2 brings essential fixes to battery, display, and more
The latest update addresses haptic feedback, battery drain, and screen flickering issues for Pixel 6 and above.
What you need to know
- Android 16 Beta 3.2 fixes haptic feedback calibration, excessive battery drain, and screen flickering issues on some Pixel devices.
- The update is available for beta testers using Pixel 6 and above, with OTA updates expected within 24 hours of release.
- It appears Google is refining things before the stable Android 16 release.
Google has started rolling out yet another beta for its latest Android 16 operating system. The new incremental update comes right after two weeks when the Android 16 Beta 3.1 was rolled out for Pixel phones.
The latest Android 16 Beta 3.2 update, bearing BP22.250221.015 version, includes a bunch of fixes, including for devices like Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The fixes with the latest firmware include an issue that caused haptic feedback to be miscalibrated in some cases. An issue causing excessive battery drain on some Pixel phones even when they weren't in use seems to have been fixed as well.
Android 16 Beta 3.2 now available! from r/android_beta
Talking about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, this update is fixing an issue of screen flickers while shooting pictures or videos on their devices. Additionally, other issues, which seem to have been impacting system stability and usability, have also been addressed with the latest beta 3.2 update.
For those unaware, the latest Android 16 Beta 3.2 is available for beta testers using Pixel 6 and above. They are likely to receive the Over the Air (OTA) update within the first 24 hours of the release, which was initially announced on April 2. Users can navigate to Settings> System> System updates on their aforementioned Pixel owners, provided they are already enrolled in the beta program.
It appears Google is cleaning things up for Android 16 stable release with incremental updates rolling out. As mentioned, the search giant rolled out beta 3.1 update in March, which also didn't include any new features but rather only included bug fixes.
Some of the notable ones comprised brightness levels fluctuating issues and some of the Pixel phones experienced Settings app crashes, which were also addressed in the same beta update.
On the other hand, Google is also gearing up for its IO event, which is scheduled for May 20 and is taking place at Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California. We expect to see more of Android 16 alongside Google's AI innovations at the event.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Vishnu is a freelance news writer for Android Central. Since 2018, he has written about consumer technology, especially smartphones, computers, and every other gizmo connected to the internet. When he is not at the keyboard, you can find him on a long drive or lounging on the couch binge-watching a crime series.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How to change to a vertical scrolling app drawer on One UI 7
How to change back to a single notification and quick settings panel on One UI 7