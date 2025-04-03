What you need to know

Android 16 Beta 3.2 fixes haptic feedback calibration, excessive battery drain, and screen flickering issues on some Pixel devices.

The update is available for beta testers using Pixel 6 and above, with OTA updates expected within 24 hours of release.

It appears Google is refining things before the stable Android 16 release.

Google has started rolling out yet another beta for its latest Android 16 operating system. The new incremental update comes right after two weeks when the Android 16 Beta 3.1 was rolled out for Pixel phones.

The latest Android 16 Beta 3.2 update, bearing BP22.250221.015 version, includes a bunch of fixes, including for devices like Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The fixes with the latest firmware include an issue that caused haptic feedback to be miscalibrated in some cases. An issue causing excessive battery drain on some Pixel phones even when they weren't in use seems to have been fixed as well.

Talking about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, this update is fixing an issue of screen flickers while shooting pictures or videos on their devices. Additionally, other issues, which seem to have been impacting system stability and usability, have also been addressed with the latest beta 3.2 update.

For those unaware, the latest Android 16 Beta 3.2 is available for beta testers using Pixel 6 and above. They are likely to receive the Over the Air (OTA) update within the first 24 hours of the release, which was initially announced on April 2. Users can navigate to Settings> System> System updates on their aforementioned Pixel owners, provided they are already enrolled in the beta program.

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

It appears Google is cleaning things up for Android 16 stable release with incremental updates rolling out. As mentioned, the search giant rolled out beta 3.1 update in March, which also didn't include any new features but rather only included bug fixes.

Some of the notable ones comprised brightness levels fluctuating issues and some of the Pixel phones experienced Settings app crashes, which were also addressed in the same beta update.

On the other hand, Google is also gearing up for its IO event, which is scheduled for May 20 and is taking place at Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California. We expect to see more of Android 16 alongside Google's AI innovations at the event.