Google I/O 2025: How to watch and what to expect

Google I/O is one of the most prominent events that takes place every year other than the MadeByGoogle, which happens closer to August.

Google I/O is set to take place in mid-May this year as well, bringing you the latest innovations in the Android and Google ecosystem. Google usually has keynotes and multiple workshops spanning across this two-day event. We don't know what the exact schedule looks like as yet, but Google did say that the first day of I/O 2025 will begin "with keynotes, followed by breakout sessions, workshops, demos, networking opportunities, and more continuing on day two."

However, it didn't get into the weeds of what it will be announcing (obviously), but we Android fanatics have a good idea as to what we expect will come out of this year's event. Let's jump in.

When is Google I/O 2025?

Google I/O is all set to take place starting on May 20 this year with the first keynote beginning at 10 am PT. Google revealed this year's I/O date following its traditional puzzle format, which was interestingly designed using the Gemini API and AI Studio.

Taking place at Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California, and will also be livestreamed for the rest of the folks who can't make it to the event. Google will announce its newest products, innovations in AI, upgrades to Android, and more.

How to register and watch the Google I/O 2025 keynote/sessions?

(Image credit: Google)

The tech giant indicated in the date reveal that registrations for the event are now open. Developers who are interested in attending the event get to register for free, and this will keep them posted about all things I/O, including updated schedules closer to the event.

That said, developers don't have to register for the live event since it is open to all. However, to customize your experience at I/O and make the most of your time there, Google suggests that developers create their Google Developer Profiles.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For the rest of the folks who intend to tune into the event online, Google will livestream the event in tandem via its official page and YouTube channel. While it's too early for Google to put out a livestream link, we will update this article when it does.

What to expect from Google I/O 2025

Android 16

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The next big OS upgrade for Pixel and Android devices could be a part of this year's I/O. We're talking about Android 16, which also goes by a fun internal codename, "Baklava." This one seems quite obvious, not just to us but also to you as a reader, considering the two beta versions of Android 16 currently out to people who'd want to take the OS for a spin on eligible Pixels.

Additionally, we received confirmation at MWC that Android 16 will be released much earlier—in June, considering the teams have reached something called the "Trunk Stable" stage, where all the developers contribute their efforts towards a single branch of code.

(Image credit: Google)

The company’s President of the Android ecosystem, Sameer Samat, said that the tech giant is on track for its June release, which is super close to when the I/O is happening this year (get where this is going?). And with Samat stating they're likely to highlight more features ahead of launch, I/O may see some fun Android 16 features show up.

We're specifically excited to see the Live Updates feature that everyone with the Beta version is chatting about, along with a more stable version of audio sharing.

Pixel 9a?

(Image credit: Google)

Last year, Google threw us a curveball and launched the Pixel 8a way ahead of schedule. We would love to see it happen this year as well, with the Pixel 9a. Rumors do point to a March launch; if not, it could show up at this year's I/O.

The most recent leaks indicate that the mid-ranger will be letting go of its pill-shaped camera bump for a sleeker look that embeds the lens into the back panel of the phone. The device could come with a primary 48MP lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera. It could also get AI features from the Pixel 9 series like Add Me and Reimagine in Magic Editor.

Other leaks stated that the device will come out in four colorways, sporting 128GB and 256GB storage options. The Google Pixel 9a should use the same Google Tensor G4 processor as the Pixel 9. This year's version will fall under the same $450-$500 price range. Showcasing a 5,100mAh battery, 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and Wi-Fi 6E. While these are some of its specs, here's everything we'd love to see with the Pixel 9a.

Android XR

(Image credit: Google)

Another exciting thing that Google has openly been hinting about is Android XR. And we're hoping to see a full reveal of its capabilities at I/O this year. For starters, XR essentially means eXtended Reality and is Google's latest software platform, made "in collaboration with Samsung."

This software will potentially bring apps to smart glasses, AR glasses, and mixed-reality headsets. Sameer Samat, president of the Google ecosystem, told Android Central that they "never stopped working on" XR despite these public failures and that the "Gemini era" means "the time is right for XR."

Last year, it sneakily showed off a prototype of Google's AR glasses while showing Project Astra's capabilities. Additionally, Samsung also showed off its mixed reality headset dubbed "Project Moohan" at the MWC last week. Samsung's headset will technically be powered by Android XR. With the company being openly showcasing it, we have a hunch we'll see more of it during I/O 2025.

Wear OS 6

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

We don't expect to see a Wear OS 6 launch; however, last year's event gave us a glimpse of what we could expect from Wear OS 5. Considering Google may follow suit, it could probably show off some of the next Wear OS's capabilities.

For now, what we do know is that Wear OS 6 will power the upcoming Pixel Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 8, and eventually OnePlus Watch 4. The tech giant hasn't officially announced anything about this year, but according to our wearables lead, Michael Hicks, credible reports suggest that "Gemini will replace Assistant on Wear OS soon and that a major hardware upgrade could make this version more powerful than ever."

That said, here's what we wish will come with Wear OS 6.

Plenty of AI

(Image credit: Shruti Shekar / Android Central)

Lastly, we will also be counting the number of times Google says "AI" this year while hoping for it to show off more of Gemini's latest skills as it did at I/O 2024. Recent rumors indicate that Google Assistant will be fully replaced by Gemini and that "Hey Google" could be a thing of the past.

We're keeping our fingers crossed and eyes peeled if and when Google will show off its upcoming flagship device, aka the Pixel 10, at least a quick short tease. Rest assured, this year's I/O will be filled with the latest tech developments within the company.

Android Central will be present at Google I/O this year as well, bringing you all the deets firsthand. We will also have a live blog during the event so you can keep up with the announcements as they happen. Be sure to tune in on May 20 for our live coverage!