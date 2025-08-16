News Weekly (Image credit: Future) News Weekly is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This is Android Central's News Weekly, your go-to source for a concise roundup of the week's most significant tech stories. This is where we delve into the top headlines that provide the latest developments and innovations contributing to the digital landscape.

Made by Google is just around the corner, and like every year, Android Central has curated an exclusive guide. Think of it as a destination for everything we expect to see on August 20. We'll keep updating this Ultimate Guide with all the latest info, so you won't miss a thing.

This week, Google officially teases its upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Perplexity wants to buy Chrome, Samsung's XR Glasses could be coming next year, Amazon is shutting down its Android app store, and Google Wallet wants more permissions from you.

Google officially teases the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, twice

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold | Stand in Line - YouTube Watch On

What's in a name? You may ask.

Google dropped two videos teasing its upcoming foldable within the same week. On Aug. 12, Google posted the first YouTube video, teasing its Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The teaser, about 30 seconds long, takes viewers over the phone's design, which is pretty similar to what we got in 2024 with the 9 Pro Fold. The narrator talks about the joy of opening a new phone and then "opening your new phone" because it's a foldable... get it?

But what we didn't expect to see was Google opening up the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in the first tease itself, basically revealing both panels of the device. The teaser shows off the device's hinge and a clear glimpse of its camera housing on its rear panel. The final glimpse involves the 10 Pro Fold's inner display, which the teaser gives a complete look at.

And just in two days, Google drops another video, showcasing the Fold again, but this time, hinting at a possible change in branding. As the video ends with the title "Google Pixel Fold," which is the name of the very first model. Now we don't know for certain if this was a slip-up by the company that wasn't spotted during final reviews, or if Google seems to be working on a much easier title for its device. Only time will tell.

For more news and information on Google's upcoming phones, check out our Ultimate Guide.

Perplexity and others eye Google Chrome

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Google's parent company, Alphabet, could be forced to sell Chrome as a remedy to a recent antitrust ruling. And many buyers are already in line to outbid one another. This week, Perplexity, an AI-powered search engine startup founded just a couple of years ago, wants to acquire the Chrome web browser and has supposedly made a massive, "all-cash" offer of $34.5 billion to purchase Chrome.

This isn't the first time Perplexity has shown interest in buying Chrome. The company has previously stated it believes it could operate Chrome at the same scale as Google without charging users.

Pexplexity isn't the only company that has its eyes on Chrome. Search.com, one of the new AI-based search engines gaining attention, has announced it topped Perplexity's offer with a $35 billion bid for Google Chrome.

Unlike Perplexity, despite being valued at less than half its bid, Search.com confirmed its bid is "backed by JP Morgan." If the company acquires Chrome, it promises to offer perks to users and publishers

Samsung's XR glasses could show up in 2026

(Image credit: Google)

We know that Samsung is reportedly developing glasses under Project HAEAN with Google, a pair that was on stage during Google's TED demo this year.

A rumor seems to have cropped up this week from SEDaily, alleging Samsung is in the process of establishing its own smart glasses brand. An "industry insider" stated, "While Samsung is responsible for the hardware portion of its partnership with Google, Google also conducts internal hardware research and prepares for the future, so Samsung must also develop its own brand."

This means that Samsung could be pursuing its own smartglasses away from the Google umbrella. Moreover, these smart glasses could be "display-less," much like the Ray Ban Meta smart glasses, which only provide a camera, speaker, and microphone for users.

Early rumors claim these smart glasses could debut sometime during the "end of 2026."

Amazon to shut down its Android app store

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich/Android Central)

Amazon started informing developers and consumers alike that it was going to shut down its store for Android on August 20 earlier this year, and the day seems to be fast approaching.

While Amazon's app store was viewed as a decent alternative for users looking for apps that the Google Play Store didn't carry, we'll still have to bid farewell to it next week. The catch, however, is that Amazon's devices will keep the store available, but it won't show up on all Android devices.

Once support is over for the Amazon App Store on Android, there's "no guarantee" that apps will continue to work on those devices. So, it's likely Android users will need to either drop or let go of those apps or look for alternatives on Google's Play Store.

It is important to note that Amazon Coins will also be discontinued, and will be refunded to users if they have unused coins on the app store.

Google Wallet to ask for more personal info

(Image credit: Android Central)

Google Wallet could now ask for location permission to display maps and addresses on receipts. This is only applicable if you want receipts that include store addresses and maps.

Until late July, Google Wallet receipts showed store details and a map without any extra steps. Now, that’s turned off by default, and you have to switch on “Precise location” in the app to see them again. If a transaction is missing the map card, you’ll see a message saying: "Get detailed receipts, like merchant name and address, for future tap to pay transactions."

It's important to note that switching to this option won’t update past transactions with maps or addresses since it only applies to new payments.

