What you need to know

Google Wallet now requires location permission on Android to show maps and addresses on your payment receipts.

Before late July, store details and maps appeared automatically on receipts.

Now, that’s off by default, and you have to enable “Precise location” in the app to bring them back.

If a receipt doesn’t show the map, you’ll see a prompt encouraging you to set up location access for future transactions.

Location permission is now required for Google Wallet to display maps and addresses on receipts.

9to5Google reports that Google Wallet on Android now asks for location access if you want receipts that include store addresses and maps.

Until late July, Google Wallet receipts showed store details and a map without any extra steps. Now, that’s turned off by default, and you have to switch on “Precise location” in the app to see them again, as per the outlet.

If a transaction is missing the map card, you’ll see a message saying: "Get detailed receipts, like merchant name and address, for future tap to pay transactions."

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Switching this option on won’t update past transactions with maps or addresses since it only kicks in for new payments going forward.

To get started, open a recent receipt in Google Wallet. You’ll be prompted to "Set up location settings," which will guide you through enabling "Precise location" for the app.

9to5 notes that no new features have been added to Google Wallet receipts; the change simply requires location permission for the existing map and address details to be displayed.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s helpful that Google prompts for location permission rather than enabling it behind the scenes. Without that, many users could be confused about missing maps without any explanation.