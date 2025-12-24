Google One is offering 50% off its 2TB storage and AI Pro plans right now

What you need to know

Google is offering a limited-time 50% discount on Google One annual plans, including storage-only and AI Pro tiers.

The 100GB and 2TB storage plans are now cheaper, but they do not include access to Google's full AI feature set.

Google AI Pro is also discounted, bundling 2TB storage with higher Gemini limits and additional AI tools.

Google is currently running a limited-time promotion on Google One, offering a flat 50% discount on its annual storage and AI Pro plans. If you have been thinking about upgrading your Google storage or trying out the company's AI features, this could be a good time to do it.

Google shared details of the offer in a post on X, highlighting the discount on its top-tier Google AI Pro plan. While the post focuses on the premium tier, the company is also offering the same 50% discount on its more basic Google One plans, including the entry-level 100GB option.

Under this promotion, the basic 100GB Google One plan is discounted to $10 for the entire year, down from its usual $20 price. The 2TB storage-only plan is also available at half price, dropping to $50 annually instead of the regular $100.

These plans are ideal if you primarily want extra cloud storage for services like Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos, but they do not include access to Google's full suite of AI features.

Google One is cheaper right now, but only for some

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

If you are looking for storage plus AI tools, Google is also discounting its Google AI Pro plan by 50%. The annual price of this tier is now $100, down from $200. Along with 2TB of shared storage across Google services, the AI Pro plan unlocks a more complete set of AI features.

Subscribers to Google AI Pro get higher usage limits for Gemini 3 Pro, access to the latest Veo models, and additional AI tools such as Antigravity and Gemini CLI. The plan also includes access to Google's new Google Home Premium Standard plan at no extra cost.

Until now, free access to Google One benefits was mostly limited to Pixel phone owners and students. If you don't fall into either category and have been curious about Google One or Google's AI offerings, this promotion makes it significantly easier to try them out without paying full price.

It is worth noting that this deal is only available to new users. However, there is a workaround if you really want to take advantage of the discount.

You can sign up using a new Google account and then add your existing email addresses to the Google One family plan. Since family sharing is supported on these plans, you can still access the storage and AI features at half the usual cost.

You can claim the new Google One promotions using this link. It is worth noting that these offers are typically time-sensitive and will likely be available only until around New Year's Eve.