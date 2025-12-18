What you need to know

YouTube Premium is reportedly sending emails to subscribers about a 40% discount on a Pixel 10 series device for the Google Store.

Consumers have until December 31, 2025 to grab their unique code and checkout.

Earlier this week, Google knocked the Pixel 10 Pro down by $250; however, "select" Google Play Points members can grab an extra $200 off.

It's the holidays, and while everyone else has been getting in on the deals, so is YouTube Premium for Pixel phones.

Late this week, YouTube Premium reportedly began emailing its subscribers information on how to take advantage of a huge Pixel phone deal (via 9to5Google). Per the publication, the email features a "unique code" that Premium subscribers can input for a whopping 40% discount on a Pixel 10 series phone. The service highlights that users can "enjoy all the videos and music" they love, which is just a nod to its own online content.

The code that YouTube Premium is dishing out is to be used on the Google Store when checking out with a Pixel 10 series model in your cart.

According to 9to5's diligent math, this discount would knock the Pixel 10 Pro XL's price down from $1,199 to ~$770. There are likely taxes involved there for your place of residence, so keep that in mind. That's not all, as YouTube Premium's holiday wishes come with a warning: this deal won't last for long. Subscribers only have until December 31 to take advantage of this 40% discount on Pixel 10 phones.

That leaves us with a week and six days to get to it. Furthermore, 9to5 reports that not all subscribers are receiving this email yet. It also seems that YouTube is focusing on those who are truly subscribed, potentially leaving out those on a free trial or something similar.

Get those Premium perks

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

This isn't the only Pixel 10 series-related discount to float around this December. Early this week, Google Play Points members got an extra $200 off the Pixel 10 Pro on top of Google's pre-existing $250 discount. The additional discount knocked the device down to $549 on the Google Play Store. This deal, while appealing, was only gifted to "select" Play Points members. Users are able to check their eligibility via the Play Store Perks tab.

Much like this YouTube Premium discount, users shouldn't wait if they're interested. The Play Store Points deal runs from December 15 to December 27, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

In other news, Google is working on some damage control for consumers with a Pixel 9 Pro. Some consumers encountered faulty displays with the model, so Google is offering free repairs through its extended repair program. This covers devices three years post-purchase date to mitigate the frustrations users have faced.