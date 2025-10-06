I almost made a huge mistake buying the Pixel 10 Pro during Prime Day — T-Mobile will literally give me one for free

Prime Day discounts be dominating the headlines, but don't let Amazon's sale distract you from one of the most reliable sources for Google Pixel deals: your phone carrier.

I was totally planning to buy the AI-boosted smartphone during Big Deal Days when I made an interesting discovery: T-Mobile will give all new and existing customers a FREE Google Pixel 10 Pro when they add a line on the Experience More, Experience Beyond, Go5G Plus, OR Go5G Next plan. No trade-in is required, and you won't need a Prime membership to receive the savings.

Obviously this deal isn't for everyone, and Prime members looking for a good discount on an unlocked phone may wish to see what Google Pixel deals go live when Prime Day kicks off on October 7th. But for everyone else: it never hurts to check your phone company before you commit to Amazon.

The best Prime Day Pixel deals aren't always at Amazon

Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB: $999.99 FREE with eligible line at T-Mobile Android Central rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ The Google Pixel 10 Pro is going to go down in history as one of the best smartphones of the early AI era, and now you can get your own for FREE by adding a line with an eligible data plan. Indeed, Amazon is sure to slash a few hundred dollars off the phone when Prime Day starts in earnest on October 7th, but if you can earn the max credit with this T-Mobile deal, you may be able to skip the big sale altogether. Price check: Amazon - $999.99 | Best Buy - $999

✅Recommended if: you want a powerful, AI-boosted smartphone with great cameras and a sophisticated design; you're already a T-Mobile customer or ready to switch.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer an unlocked phone deal or trade-in opportunity; you're an avid mobile gamer; you suffer from PWM sensitivity.

Whether you're a newcomer or a veteran user of the Google device ecosystem, you won't be disappointed by the Pixel 10 Pro. This attractive flagship is powered by the Tensor G5 chipset and boasts 16GB of RAM with a vibrant 6.3-inch 120Hz display and some of the best haptics in the business.

As with most Google Pixel phones, the camera is where the Pixel 10 Pro really shines, coming complete with upgraded zoom capabilities and fancy new AI features such as Camera Coach and Auto Best Take. In fact, the Pixel 10 series introduces over a dozen new AI features to the flagship lineup, and while some of them miss the mark, the phones are still essential for any AI enthusiast's toolkit. The Pixel 10 Pro is also one of the first Android phones to come with Qi2 wireless charging support.

So the big question remains: should you buy the Pixel 10 Pro from your wireless carrier or wait and see what Prime Big Deal Days has in store for us? It's totally up to you, but I'm certainly glad I checked T-Mobile's website before I got too excited about Prime Day.