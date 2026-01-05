Belkin's modular Qi2 charging stand lets you bring your own Pixel or Galaxy Watch puck

What you need to know

Belkin's new wireless charging stand has a modular smartwatch charger tray that supports Apple, Google, and Samsung pucks.

The modularity allows Galaxy Watch and Pixel Watch users to supply their own smartwatch chargers for extra versatility.

The charger's primary charging pad supports Qi2.2 25W, and a secondary one powers your earbuds.

With the emergence of Qi2 magnetic charging support on phones like the Google Pixel 10 series, Android users are able to use premium wireless charging stands. Chargers that support Qi2 will work with magnetic phones including the Pixel 10 and wireless earbuds, and an even greater set of Android phones with a compatible case. Smartwatch charging, however, proved to be more elusive. Accessories offering 2-in-1 or 3-in-1 wireless charging often only supported the Apple Watch.

Belkin is trying to change that with the UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock, a Qi2 charging accessory announced this week at CES 2026. It will be available for a fairly-cheap $64.99 retail price, and has one neat feature: support for multiple smartwatch charging pucks. Typically, charging stands that require you to bring your own charging puck do so to cut costs, but that's only part of the story with this Belkin charger.

The modularity here allows Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and Google Pixel Watch users to insert their charger into the UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock for peak versatility. It'll work with all Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch models. Only the first- and second-generation Pixel Watches are supported, but that's because Google switched to pin-based charging systems starting with the Pixel Watch 3.

The setup includes a pop-out tray for your smartwatch charging puck, complete with a variety of inserts and spacers to match your smartwatch brand and/or model. The cable is hidden, running through the stand's body into its base, where you'll find a USB-C input and output. The input is used to power the stand, and connects to the included 45W power adapter. The output, meanwhile, is for your smartwatch charger.

(Image credit: Belkin)

The smartwatch modularity is the selling point here, but the rest of the charger is impressive, too. The main charging pad supports Qi2.2 technology, meaning you'll get 25W charging speeds with supported devices. This magnetic charger is adjustable, helping you find the right viewing angle or fold it flat for travel and storage.

Underneath the phone charger is a smaller, fixed charging pad intended for use with wireless earbuds. So, you can use the UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock for a complete Samsung or Google mobile ecosystem, including a phone, earbuds, and smartwatch.

Belkin says it's expecting a launch this quarter for the UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock "in select markets," and it might just me the Wear OS charging solution you needed.