Anker's 45W Nano Charger has ruined all other travel chargers for me — and it's because of this one feature

There are lots of things that Anker does right, and its latest Nano Charger is one of its best yet. It has a lot of new features, but I'll get to those in a minute; what I want to start with is the design. The charger has a unique 180-degree foldable plug that ensures the charging ports are always oriented correctly, and this in itself makes it a brilliant choice.

I constantly get frustrated with this, so to have a charger with a plug that can be oriented in just the right way is a game-changer while traveling. As someone who has dozens of GaN chargers, I have plenty of choice in what goes in my travel bag, and the 45W is ideal; the charger is just as small as the Baseus 45W charger I regularly use, and it has a lot of extras.

A cool feature is the smart charging modes that lets you cycle between fast, steady, and trickle charging, giving you flexibility in how you want to power your device. The charger gets a built-in LCD panel, and you get to see the charging modes and how much power is being sent to your phone or accessories.