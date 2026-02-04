Anker's 45W Nano Charger has ruined all other travel chargers for me — and it's because of this one feature

Features
By published

This $29 charger has plenty of smarts, but it's the 180-degree foldable plug that makes it my go-to choice while traveling.

Anker Nano Charger 45W
(Image credit: Future)

There are lots of things that Anker does right, and its latest Nano Charger is one of its best yet. It has a lot of new features, but I'll get to those in a minute; what I want to start with is the design. The charger has a unique 180-degree foldable plug that ensures the charging ports are always oriented correctly, and this in itself makes it a brilliant choice.

I constantly get frustrated with this, so to have a charger with a plug that can be oriented in just the right way is a game-changer while traveling. As someone who has dozens of GaN chargers, I have plenty of choice in what goes in my travel bag, and the 45W is ideal; the charger is just as small as the Baseus 45W charger I regularly use, and it has a lot of extras.