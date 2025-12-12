Satechi's new magnetic 7-in-1 USB-C hub is going straight in my travel bag: It has HDMI, USB-A, SD/MicroSD reader, USB PD with 100W charging, and Gigabit Ethernet

Satechi needs no introduction; the brand makes some of the best charging and everyday use accessories, and I use most of its products. The brand is branching out into travel-focused gear, and rolled out the FindAll trackers a few months ago. This time, it's adding a USB-C hub to its OntheGo collection; the hub has seven ports in total, and comes with a built-in USB-C cable. It is now available for $59 on Amazon.

Obviously, there's no shortage of USB-C hubs, but what made the OntheGo 7-in-1 USB-C Hub a great choice for my own use case is the fact that it has magnets on the underside. This allows the hub to be attached to a phone, or the outside of a notebook, making it that much more convenient. The hub is MagSafe ready, and I didn't see any issues using it with my iPhone 17 Pro or my Honor MagicBook 16 notebook. Satechi includes a metal ring in the box so you can attach it to most Android devices without too much of a hassle.

The second reason I started using the USB-C hub is the size; it is considerably smaller than all other 7-in-1 hubs I have on hand, and that's a big deal when I'm trying to slot it into my Bellroy tech organizer bag. I also like that the built-in cable coils around the housing of the hub, so it is essentially hidden away — this was a sore point with my previous USB-C hub, which had a cable jutting out.

Satechi did a great job with the port selection, and the OntheGo 7-in-1 USB-C Hub includes an HDMI port that goes up to 4K 60Hz, a Gigabit Ethernet port, dual USB-A ports with 5Gbps bandwidth, a USB-C PD port with passthrough, and an SD and MicroSD card reader. Basically, it has all the connectivity you need if you want to use an external drive with your phone, notebook, or need USB-A ports to pair accessories.