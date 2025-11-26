Need a new power bank? I travel everywhere with this 20,000mAh power bank with a built-in retractable cable, and it just got an unbelievable Black Friday discount

I like UGREEN's products, and in the last year or so, I used the Nexode power banks whenever I traveled. These power banks have a vertical design and are easily portable, and the latest model — the 20,000mAh Nexode Power Bank — has a retractable cable built into it, and this makes a huge difference as I don't have to worry about carrying another USB-C cable.

The power bank gets an integrated panel as well that shows how fast it's charging connected devices, and it isn't that bulky or heavy, making it the ideal choice to take on the road. And right now, it is down to $65, making it a terrific deal.

✅Recommended if: You need a reliable power bank with 100W USB PD charging out of the USB-C ports.

❌Skip this deal if: You need 140W power, or a bigger battery.

The Nexode power bank nails the basics; it has a durable design, and even after traveling to several countries with the power bank, I didn't see any issues with reliability. I like the design as it makes it easier to slot into my bag, and my favorite feature is the retractable cable — just having one integrated into the power bank just makes things so convenient when charging a device.

Of course, you can easily charge three devices at once with this power bank, and it gets a built-in panel that shows real-time charging data. Other than that, I like that it doesn't take up much room; I take way too much tech while traveling, and having a 20,000mAh power bank that's smaller is a big deal in itself.

The power bank uses the USB PD protocol, with a single port doing up to 100W. This is adequate when I need to charge my phone or accessories while traveling. Coming in at $65, it's a decent value as well right now.