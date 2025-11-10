This pint-sized 10,000mAh power bank has three USB ports, and it gets a huge discount — grab it at just $26

There are dozens of great choices if you need a reliable power bank, and these days, I've been using Baseus' PicoGo magnetic power banks while traveling and the UGREEN Nexode 25,000mAh power bank while I'm at home. I've used several INIU products in the past, and its latest power bank does a great job delivering the same great features as its bigger siblings in an easy-to-use size.

The P50 is a 45W power bank with two USB-C ports alongside a USB-A connector, and it comes with a built-in cable that doubles as a lanyard. The smaller size is the big draw with this power bank, and you also get an LCD panel that shows remaining battery life. I used this power bank to charge my Pixel 10 Pro XL, Find X9 Pro, and a slate of accessories in the last month, and I now use it as my go-to travel choice whenever I don't need a magnetic power bank. The best part is that the P50 is now down to just $26 on Amazon, making it an unmissable value.

INIU P50 10,000mAh 45W Power Bank: was $38 now $26 at Amazon The INIU P50 is a no-brainer recommendation if you need a small travel-friendly power bank that you can take anywhere. It has a reliable design, is easily pocketable, comes with all the ports you need, and does a great job charging your devices.

✅Recommended if: You need a small power bank that can easily charge all your devices while traveling. The 10,000mAh battery is able to fully charge any phone without a hassle, and with 45W power, you don't need to wait too long to charge your devices.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a retractable cable. While I like that there's a bundled cable, a retractable cable would have been better.

I like that INIU retained the same design as its larger power banks; while other brands switched to a vertical design, I find this design to be easier to use — at least when it comes to travel. The small size and lightweight design means you can take the P50 anywhere, and it has good build quality.

You don't usually see USB-A ports on power banks this small, so that's a welcome move. In a similar vein, it's good that there are two USB-C ports on the P50. The built-in cable means you don't have to dig around in your bag to find a charging cable, and while it is short, it doesn't limit usability in any way.

Charging itself is reliable, and there are no issues in this regard. The P50 goes up to 45W via the USB PD standard, making it a great choice to use with Google and Samsung phones. This is a solid choice if you need a new power bank, and coming in at just $26, it is a pretty good deal.