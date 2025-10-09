This Prime Day power bank deal still has some juice left
Cuktech's 15 Ultra is a 20,000mAh power bank with 140W charging, and it's down to $67.
I like it whenever there's a new entrant in the charging category. Cuktech is quickly establishing itself as a brand to watch thanks to its GaN chargers and power banks, and having used the 15 Ultra for the better part of 2025, it's become clear that the brand has a lot of potential.
Like UGREEN's power banks, the 15 Ultra has a vertical design that makes it easier to carry around, and it has a 20,000mAh battery, a built-in panel that shows real-time charging details, and three ports — two USB-C and a USB-A port. It works on the USB PD 3.1 protocol and goes up to 140W, allowing it to charge your MacBook with ease. The best part is that it's now down to $67, undercutting its immediate rivals.
Charge anything anywhere
I like the Cuktech 15 Ultra; it has a design that's inherently portable, it charges at 140W and comes with a decent-sized 20,000mAh battery, and the built-in panel shows real-time charging info. If you need a new power bank, I'd highly recommend getting your hands on this while it's still on sale.
✅Recommended if: You want a power bank with a 20,000mAh battery that isn't cumbersome to hold and use. The vertical design is easy to take anywhere, and it does a good job charging all of your devices — including MacBooks.
❌Skip this deal if: You need a bigger battery.
The biggest differentiator with the 15 Ultra is that it goes up to 140W over a single USB-C port. This makes it good enough to charge MacBooks, and in my use, it proved to be great in this regard. I tested it with over a dozen phones and plenty of accessories, and it consistently delivered reliable speeds.
That's what you need in a power bank, and you also get two USB-C ports alongside USB-A, giving you the ability to charge three devices at once. The built-in panel is a nice touch, and I don't use power banks without this utility. Build quality itself is good, and I didn't see any issues in this area even with long-term use.
Overall, Cuktech did a great job with the 15 Ultra, and if you're looking to buy a new power bank, you should get it while it's still down to $67.
