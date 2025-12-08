Samsung's new 'Magnet Wireless Battery Pack' leaks on Qi2 database

What you need to know

Samsung's unannounced "Magnet Wireless Battery Pack" has appeared on a WPC database.

The portable charger has Qi2 magnets and can charge compatible devices at up to 15W.

The battery pack has a unique design with cutouts to fit the camera bumps on Galaxy phones.

Samsung is slowly building out an ecosystem of Qi2 magnetic charging accessories, but at a lesser pace than Apple or Google. One area where Samsung is particularly lacking is portable chargers. The brand doesn't have a first-party magnetic power bank available yet, and that makes topping up ultra-thin phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge tricky. If you recall, Apple basically marketed the new MagSafe Battery as an essential accessory for the slim iPhone Air.

That looks to be changing, as a new Samsung magnetic power bank has appeared on the Wireless Power Consortium's Qi2 database (via 9to5Google). It's called the "Magnet Wireless Battery Pack," and has a certification date of Dec. 5, 2025. The power bank uses the magnetic power profile (MPP), according to the database listing, which means it features magnets for snap connection with Qi2 devices and cases.

Samsung's Magnet Wireless Power Bank supports Qi2.1, and it'll max out at 15W charging speeds as a result. It doesn't support Qi2.2 25W, so it can't deliver 25W speeds to supported devices. However, this is unlikely to become an issue, as most chargers and accessories cannot sustain wireless 25W power delivery for more than a few minutes.

The Magnet Wireless Power Bank has a Samsung model number of EB-U2500, per the listing. This follows a separate leak that revealed a Samsung Qi2 magnetic charging dock last week.

All together, it looks like Samsung will indeed add embedded Qi2 magnets directly inside the Samsung Galaxy S26 series. The current Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Fold 7 require a compatible case to unlock full magnetic Qi2 support.

Addressing a unique Galaxy design flaw

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

There's one interesting bit about the Samsung Magnet Wireless Battery Pack — the design. It mostly features a rectangular shape, from the one render available on the WPC database. However, there are clearly cutouts on the corners that curve around the Qi2 magnetic ring. This makes for an odd visual design, but it's there for a reason.

Samsung's rear camera lens arrangement can interfere with Qi2 charging accessories. While Apple and Google phones have more compact camera arrangements near the top of the devices, Samsung's single-lens arrangements protrude deeper into the body of the phone. This can prevent Qi2 chargers from sitting flush. It certainly looks like the Magnet Wireless Battery Pack is designed to address this compatibility issue once and for all.

Samsung hasn't confirmed the Magnet Wireless Battery Pack on its side of things yet. We could see it debut alongside the Galaxy S26 series next year.