Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Samsung has launched two new Qi2-certified wireless chargers in the U.S. for $35 and $85.

The Single Wireless Charger offers 25W output, a slim 7mm design, and a built-in 1.5m cable.

The Car Wireless Charger supports 15W output, magnetic mounting, and 360-degree rotation.

While Samsung doesn't yet make a Galaxy smartphone that supports Qi2 charging natively, the company has launched two new Qi2-certified wireless chargers in the U.S.

As first spotted by SammyGuru, Samsung quietly introduced the Single Wireless Charger and Car Wireless Charger in the country. Both chargers are Qi2-certified, which means they're compatible with any Qi2-supported smartphone, including the Pixel 10 series and iPhone 17 lineup. However, to use them with Galaxy phones, you'll need a compatible magnetic case.

The Single Wireless Charger is a slim MagSafe-style puck measuring just 7mm thick and weighing 80.6 grams. It features a built-in 1.5m cable and supports up to 25W wireless charging when paired with the right adapter, which isn't bundled in the box. The charger has a compact 58mm footprint and is priced at $35 in the U.S.

The Car Wireless Charger works similarly to other car chargers from brands like ESR and Spigen. The Samsung wireless car charger supports Qi2 MPP technology, which means you can mount your phone magnetically and rotate it 360 degrees for use at any angle.

You'll need a magnetic case to use these with Galaxy phones

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Car Wireless Charger has a pretty small footprint as well, at 65.3 x 65.3 x 28.1 mm, and weighs just about 115 grams. Samsung says it is designed to minimize heat buildup during charging. However, it supports a lower 15W output compared to the Single Wireless Charger. The Car Wireless Charger retails for $85 in the U.S.

While Samsung doesn't yet offer a Galaxy smartphone with built-in Qi2 magnets, you can still use these chargers with official Samsung magnetic cases for devices like the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7. These phones are Qi2-ready, meaning they can use Qi2 accessories with the help of a case, even though they aren't fully Qi2-certified out of the box.