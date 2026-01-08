Samsung just supercharged SmartThings security with a major Arlo upgrade

What you need to know

Samsung and Arlo have expanded their partnership to make SmartThings your single command center for security and automation.

Arlo’s Smart Security SaaS platform will power new, built-in security services directly inside the SmartThings app.

The expanded rollout starts in the US, with other regions expected to follow later.

If you’ve ever been frustrated by having to use several apps just to see who’s at the door or why a motion sensor went off, you’re not alone. The idea of managing everything in one place often falls apart when security cameras get involved. Samsung knows this is a problem and is working more closely with Arlo to solve it.

Samsung SmartThings has entered into a new agreement with Arlo to bring Arlo’s smart security platform into the SmartThings system. The two companies have worked together before, but this time the partnership goes beyond basic compatibility. Now, the goal is to keep everything within the Samsung app.

With this partnership, Samsung isn't just letting you view an Arlo feed on your Galaxy phone. They are leveraging Arlo’s Smart Security SaaS Platform to power entirely new security service offerings within the SmartThings app.

Security stays in one place

The goal is to let Samsung users access robust security tools without leaving the SmartThings interface. Do note that this expanded rollout has an initial focus on the U.S. market, so international users may have to wait a bit longer to see these specific features land on their devices.

This isn’t the first time Samsung and Arlo have worked together. Last year, SmartThings started using Arlo’s AI-powered object detection, which gave users custom notifications for things like package delivery, people, and pets.

This new announcement continues that progress. For most Galaxy users, the integration should make things easier. Rather than managing each security camera separately, SmartThings wants to be the main hub where you can control everything and respond to alerts more quickly.

This move is also a good opportunity for Arlo. The company values privacy and data protection, so reaching Samsung’s large user base is a big advantage. These new features could be available in the SmartThings app soon.