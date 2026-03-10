This huge 75-inch Toshiba Fire TV is only $429.99 at Best Buy today

Click for next article

TV deals are always worth keeping an eye out for, especially when they start rolling out with hundreds of dollars in savings. For example, Best Buy is currently offering the 75-inch C350 4K TV for $300 off, bringing the price down to just $430 on a capable device.

The Toshiba C350 lineup includes an Amazon Fire TV platform with one-click access to a wide range of streaming services. They also feature Amazon's Alexa, compatibility with smart home devices, and features such as HDR, Motion Enhancement, Upscaling, and multiple low-latency gaming modes.

While this particular price point is for the 75-inch configuration of the TV, Best Buy is offering varying discounts on all the models, which range in size from 43 inches to 85 inches.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV: $729.99 $429.99 at Best Buy While the Toshiba 75-inch C350 model normally retails for $730, Best Buy has chopped $300 off the price. This 4K TV is supported by the Amazon Fire TV platform, and it boasts a wide range of connectivity options, smart features, and picture-enhancing technology.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an affordable option for a Fire TV of around 75 inches, and you want something with 4K, and easy access to a wide range of streaming apps; you like having a smart TV and would benefit from the C350 line's seamless Alexa and smart home device compatibility;

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather upgrade to some of the best Android TVs on the market and you have the budget to seek a premium device or hold out for a serious discount on a higher-end OLED option; you want a TV with a higher refresh rate than 60Hz, and Motion Rate enhancement tech won't cut it for your needs and preferences; you're looking for a TV with industry-leading brightness and responsiveness, and you'd be willing to compromise on either price or overall size to upgrade.

On a purely specs level, the Toshiba C350 is a solid 4K TV, especially when valued around this discounted price. It includes most of the typical features you'd expect to find on modern TV models, from Dolby Vision and HDR to multiple other motion-, audio-, and picture-enhancing features.

Perhaps one of the larger downsides to the TV is the fact that it only has a 60Hz refresh rate, which may not be preferable for high-speed gaming or those who prefer an industry-leading figure here. At the very least, it does include the Motion Rate 120 feature, which aims to make up for this, but if you're picky about that you might want to consider looking elsewhere.