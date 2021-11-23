Best Amazon Fire TV built-in televisions Android Central 2021

These days, just about everyone has heard of or purchased one of the best streaming devices to consume Netflix, Prime Video, or HBO Max. But I'd argue that streaming media's most valuable asset is actually one of the best Fire TV Edition TVs. Right now, we think the best Fire TV Edition set is the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series because it's one of the newest and most attractive options available. However, there are several great choices on the market, so let's take a look at what's out right now.

Late in the year, Amazon announced its first "Amazon-built" TV sets with the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series and the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. The Fire TV 4-Series offers pretty much all of the features that you could want from one of the best smart TVs while being powered by Amazon's excellent interface. The 4-Series comes in three different sizes and delivers 4K UHD video while also providing HDR10 and HLG support. As expected, Amazon includes an Amazon Voice Remote, complete with Alexa, which will come in handy since you won't be able to activate Alexa hands-free. It's definitely the more affordable option of the two, but the 4-Series still looks great despite relying on an LED panel instead of an OLED or QLED display. Thankfully, Amazon thought ahead for its users and included a total of three HDMI 2.0 ports and a single HDMI 2.1 eARC port so that you can connect all of your devices and peripherals. The only other catch, besides using an LED panel, is that the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is only available in three different sizes. If you want something larger than 55-inches, you might want to check out Amazon's Omni Series. Pros: Fire TV experience built-in

All sizes feature 4K UHD video

Amazon Voice Remote with Alexa included

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support

Three HDMI + 1 HDMI eARC Cons: Screens are LED, not OLED

Only three sizes available

Best overall Fire TV edition Amazon Fire TV 4-Series Amazon's own Fire TV The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is the company's first foray into offering its own TV sets, and this one doesn't disappoint. From $270 at Amazon

Upgrade pick: Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

If you take all of the features of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series and pack them into a slightly different frame, with more options, then you'll get the Omni Series. This was announced at the same time, as Amazon is attempting to offer its own line of TV sets instead of solely relying on licensing the rights to other TV makers. With the Omni Series, you'll enjoy plenty of size options ranging from 43-inches and going all the way up to 75-inches. These TV sets provide 4K UHD playback, Amazon's Fire TV interface, and Dolby Vision HDR support, no matter which size you pick. There are also four HDMI ports, including one HDMI eARC 2.1, making this a perfect option for gamers who don't want high refresh rates. Amazon's Omni Series also provides a hands-free Alexa experience, which can really come in handy when your hands are full, and you need to turn on the lights. Plus, Amazon has also added two-way video calling using Alexa, which you won't find on any other Fire TV Edition. Aside from the decision to skip OLED panels, the biggest gripe you might have is that Dolby Vision support is limited to only the 65-inch and 75-inch models. Pros: Fire TV experience built-in

All sizes feature 4K UHD video

Amazon Voice Remote with Alexa included

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support

Three HDMI + 1 HDMI eARC Cons: Screens are LED, not OLED

Dolby Vision support limited to larger sizes

Upgrade pick Amazon Fire TV Omni Series Worth the extra dough The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series offers a more premium experience over other Fire TV Editions. From $300 at Amazon

Best Insignia Fire TV Edition: Insignia F30 Series 4K UHD

Following in the footsteps of Toshiba, Insignia also released a new 4K UHD Fire TV Edition with the Insignia F30. However, if you put the F30 next to last year's model, it would be rather challenging to identify any differences. You're still getting the same Fire TV experience you would expect, along with 4K UHD picture quality. Insignia is also still including the Amazon Voice Remote with Alexa, but that's about it. Limitations start as soon as you start looking into the different ports available since you're still limited to just three. This isn't a huge deal since Fire TV handles your streaming needs, but we would have liked to see some changes made, from the bezels around the edges to adding even just one more HDMI port. On the bright side, the Insignia F30 features support for HDMI ARC and eARC, ensuring seamless integration with an external soundbar. Although DTS Studio Sound is an improvement over last year, you're still likely going to want to check out the best soundbars to get a better audio experience. Pros: Fire TV experience built-in

4K UHD quality

Amazon Voice Remote with Alexa included

DTS Studio Sound offers enhanced audio experience

Supports HDMI ARC and eARC Cons: No major changes over last year's model

Only one size available

Best Insignia Fire TV Edition Insignia F30 Series 4K UHD No major changes With the F30, you're not going to find any significant changes, but it still provides an affordable option with Fire TV built-in. $350 at Amazon

$390 at Best Buy

Best big Insignia Fire TV Edition: Insignia NS-65F501NA22 Smart 4K UHD

Insignia has really stepped up as the premiere high-end manufacturer of the best Fire TV Edition TVs, and this series is a gleaming example of these efforts. This set earns our top spot not only because it's packed with smarts and looks great, but it is one of the largest Fire TV Edition TV that you can currently buy. This line of 4K UHD Fire TV Edition sets is available in 43, 50, and 55-inch variants, and this big and beautiful 65-inch version, starting at affordable price points. There's also a 70-inch option, and it's only slightly more than the 65-incher, but we're not sure it's worth it for those few extra inches of real estate. Each of these smart TVs features 4K UHD resolution, DTS Virtual X, and an Amazon Alexa Voice Remote. So now, you can issue commands to the Amazon smart assistant for navigating the TV interface or asking for a particular movie, show, or app. Really the only downsides to this line of Fire TV Edition TVs are that the storage options are pretty limited, as there are about 12GB available out of the box. You can try and attach a USB thumb drive to the back to load up your own content, but that may not be enough as the TV is limited to supporting up to 128GB. Pros: Fire TV experience built-in

All sizes feature 4K UHD video

Continuous updates

Affordable price points

Comes with Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Cons: Light on storage

Best Insignia Fire TV edition Insignia NS-65F501NA22 Smart 4K UHD Big and beautiful These high-end 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TVs from Insignia are among the biggest and best Fire TVs you can currently buy. From $380 at Amazon

From $380 at Best Buy

Best big Toshiba Fire TV Edition: Toshiba C350 4K UHD

It was a matter of time, but Toshiba has released its new high-end Fire TV Edition models with the Toshiba C350 series. As a result, you're going to get the excellent Amazon Fire TV experience built-in without needing to take up those precious HDMI ports with a dongle. Toshiba also included the improved Voice Remote with Alexa, allowing you to make Alexa do all the heavy lifting for you. In addition to providing 4K UHD quality, the Toshiba C350 series is also compatible with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 content. And those who are a bit concerned with the audio quality will enjoy the DTS Virtual: X support that aims to provide an enhanced audio experience compared to other Fire TV models. The biggest downside to the Toshiba C350 series is that the company uses LED panels instead of OLED. This means your colors may not be quite as vibrant as some of the best TVs, but it should still do a great job. There's also the concern of only having three different sizes to choose from in this lineup, as Toshiba is only offering 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch options. Pros: Fire TV experience built-in

All sizes feature 4K UHD video

Amazon Voice Remote with Alexa included

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support

DTS Virtual: X offers enhanced audio experience Cons: Screens are LED, not OLED

Best big Toshiba Fire TV Edition Toshiba C350 4K UHD Toshiba takes the lead Toshiba has updated its series of high-end TV sets with Amazon Fire TV built-in. From $290 at Amazon

From $290 at Best Buy

Best small Insignia Fire TV Edition: Insignia F20 Series

Unlike the F30 Series, Insignia did make one major adjustment when it released the Insignia F20 Series. Last year's "ultra-budget" Fire TV Editions were limited to a 720p resolution, even if you moved up to a larger size. With the F20 Series, Insignia is upping the ante by making the move up to 1080p. This will not be as crisp as 4K, but it will be quite a substantial upgrade over the 720p resolution from last year. Just as you'll find with both Insignia and Toshiba's options, the F20 Series also includes the Amazon Voice Remote equipped with Alexa. Beggars can't be choosers, but if we could choose, we would have liked to see a redesign to the design of the F20 Series. Slimmer bezels would also have been a welcome feature, and that awkward bump at the bottom of the TV that houses the IR blaster is not very aesthetically pleasing. It's clear that Insignia went with an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" approach to its 2021 Fire TV Edition lineup. And while it's great to see the improvement of the picture quality, there are a few other areas that we wished would have gotten some love. Pros: Fire TV experience built-in

Amazon Voice Remote with Alexa included

Upgraded to 1080p over last year's model Cons: Only two sizes available

Design is still bland

Three HDMI ports may be limiting

Best small Insignia Fire TV Edition Insignia F20 Series 4K UHD No major changes Insignia improved the picture quality, moving from 720p to 1080p with the F20 series. From $130 at Amazon

From $190 at Best Buy

Best cheap Insignia Fire TV Edition: Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 Smart HD 720p TV

If you're on a tighter budget, or if you're so particular that you require a 4K UHD picture, then you might be better off just getting a 720p HD Fire TV Edition TV. As with the other TVs on this list, you get the full-featured Fire TV operating system and an Alexa Voice Remote to control your smart TV. The familiar Fire TV experience is easy to navigate with the remote traditionally, too, of course, and watching the latest episodes of Jack Ryan or the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is so enjoyable on that HD screen. The remote also has quick use buttons for common streaming sites like Netflix, HBO, and Hulu. This is the perfect device for a bedroom, home office, or study, and it's priced to be the ideal gift for friends and family. Pros: Amazing entry price

Easy-to-use Fire TV operating system

Smaller size fits most spaces

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Cons: Not OLED

Remote quick use buttons may not be helpful

Best cheap Insignia Fire TV Edition Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 Smart HD 720p TV Perfect pint-sized TV If you cannot pick up one of the larger 4K UHD models or want a different alternative, you can't go wrong with this smaller set. From $100 at Amazon

From $110 at Best Buy

Best cheap Toshiba Fire TV Edition: Toshiba TF-32LF221U21 720p Smart HD TV

If you're looking for a smart TV in the Amazon ecosystem, but either don't care about 4K UHD resolution or you want to save a little bit of money, this smaller HD Fire TV Edition from Toshiba is worthy of your consideration. It comes in a 32-inch size that is particularly ideal for bedrooms, apartments, or smaller spaces in general. Even though this set's resolution is not as high as the 4K UHD models, you still get all of the Fire TV OS goodies that you would on the higher-end TVs. You get an Amazon Alexa Voice Remote, which you can use to operate the TV, search for shows, and control your smart home devices. You also get the benefit of automatic software updates. Pros: Great value

Ideal for smaller spaces

All of the apps and services of 4K UHD versions

Automatic software updates

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Cons: Lower resolution

Size tops at 32 inches

Best cheap Toshiba Fire TV Edition Toshiba TF-32LF221U21 720p Smart HD TV Outstanding entry price This Toshiba HD Fire TV Edition set brings all higher resolution TVs' smarts to an even more affordable price point. From $160 at Amazon

From $160 at Best Buy