Best Amazfit smartwatch 2025

Amazfit smartwatches have built a strong reputation for offering a variety of budget-friendly options. Whether you’re looking for a sleek everyday watch or something rugged enough for outdoor workouts, there’s an Amazfit model tailored to your needs.

Our top overall pick combines a polished design with accurate tracking and a classy look. And if you’re shopping for a runner, working with a budget, or simply looking for something lightweight, we’ve put together the best Amazfit watches to check out right now.

At a glance

Best overall

1. Amazfit Balance 2 Best overall Our expert review: Specifications Display size: 1.5-inch AMOLED (480x480) Processor: Unknown Storage: 2.2GB Battery life: up to 21 days Water-resistant: ✔️ (10ATM) LTE: 🚫 GPS: ✔️ (Dual-band) NFC: ✔️ Sensors: BioTracker 5.0, temperature, air pressure, geomagnetic Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Mind-blowing battery lasts for weeks on end + AMOLED screen looks nice and bright even in the sun + AI features like Zepp Flow and Zepp Coach + NFC for payments, and Alexa support + Built-in speaker and mic + Proper replies to messages now possible Reasons to avoid - Not the most accurate pedometer - Still not as capable as a Wear OS watch - No LTE variant

The Amazfit Balance 2 continues the company's expansion beyond the GTS and GTR lines, delivering a premium experience with a rugged and stylish design. It builds on the original Balance with new features, including HYROX training, scuba support, and a brighter sapphire-glass display. Battery life remains a highlight, easily lasting up to two weeks in everyday use. While it's heavier than past models, it still looks sharp enough to wear all day.

The Amazfit Balance 2 pushes even closer to Wear OS territory, offering features such as Bluetooth calling through its built-in speaker and microphone. It also supports smart replies with a full QWERTY keyboard, making it easier to respond on the go. You'll find a solid mix of built-in apps, NFC for payments via Zepp Pay. The large 1.5-inch AMOLED display is bright enough for Outdoor use, and the upgraded sapphire glass and aluminum frame give the watch a premium, durable feel.

That said, the Balance 2 isn't without its drawbacks. Zepp OS also lacks the flexibility and app ecosystem of Wear OS, and message replies, while supported, can occasionally lag or fail to send. With no LTE option, you'll need to stay connected to your phone for full functionality.

Best value

2. Amazfit Bip 6 Best value Our expert review: Specifications Display size: 1.97-inch AMOLED (390x4506) Processor: Unknown Storage: 🚫 Battery life: 14 days Water-resistant: ✔️ (5ATM) LTE: 🚫 GPS: ✔️ NFC: 🚫 Sensors: HRM, SpO2 Today's Best Deals View at Macy's View at Amazon View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + 60+ sport modes + Up to 14 days of battery life + Alexa built-in + 5 ATM water resistance + Super affordable Reasons to avoid - Notifications are a bit clunky - No music storage on the watch - No onboard GPS or Wi-Fi

The Amazfit Bip 6 is a solid choice for those seeking a fitness-focused smartwatch with more advanced features. It keeps the familiar rectangular design that many users love, but upgrades the experience with a larger, sharper 1.97-inch AMOLED display. The lightweight aluminum frame strikes a good balance between style and durability, and at 27.9 grams without the strap, it's comfortable enough for all-day use. You can choose from a range of colors, including black, charcoal, stone, and red.

The 14-day battery life is comparable to that of some of the more expensive Amazfit watches on this list, which is impressive. When you compare that to competitors that last for a day or two, this is a great accomplishment. The Amazfit Bip 6 offers over 140 sports modes, including popular options like outdoor running, strength training, and cycling. You'll also find more specialized activities, such as HYROX racing, yoga, and high-intensity interval training, providing fitness enthusiasts with a wide range of options.

Best under $100

3. Amazfit Active 2 Best under $100 Our expert review: Specifications Display size: 1.32-inch AMOLED (466x466) Processor: Unknown Storage: Limited storage Battery life: 10 days (5 w/ heavy use) Water-resistant: ✔️ (5ATM) LTE: 🚫 GPS: ✔️ NFC: ✔️ Sensors: HRM, SpO2 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Onboard dual-band GPS, mic, and speakers + Heart rate and SpO2 monitoring + 150 different sports modes + Fashion-forward design + Up to 14 days of battery life Reasons to avoid - Proprietary bands aren't great - Slightly expensive

The Amazfit Active 2 is a great choice for users who want to maintain their fashion sense while purchasing a smartwatch. It features a modern design and a bright 1.32-inch AMOLED display that's easy to navigate.

While some other Amazfit smartwatches offer better battery life, the Active 2 claims up to 10 days of battery life with typical use and five days with heavy use. It boasts a 5ATM water resistance rating and excellent fitness tracking, including over 150 sports modes. Some other features include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and more.

Simply put, if you want a fitness smartwatch that doesn't compromise on style, the Amazfit Active 2 is a strong contender. Like other recent Amazfit models with Zepp Flow, the Active 2 allows you to reply to Android messages using speech-to-text without needing the on-screen keyboard. The built-in speaker and microphone also enable you to make and receive Bluetooth calls directly from your wrist.

Best durability

At almost 48mm in diameter, the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is not messing around. The polycarbonate watch body is available in two unique colors: Desert Black and Sahara. The 1.3-inch AMOLED display has a touchscreen for easy navigation and four side buttons that you can use to navigate the watch if that's your preferred method. The best thing about this design is that it's tough and ideal for outdoor enthusiasts since it has military-grade durability. The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is easily one of the toughest watches, as it has passed 15 military-grade tests instead of 12 on the original Amazfit T-Rex.

No matter how long you plan to be outdoors, this is also one of the best Amazfit smartwatches for extended battery life. You can expect this beast to last up to 20 days with typical use. Those who use their smartwatch heavily can expect an average of around 12 days. In continuous GPS mode, the battery will last for 28 hours, and you can get as much as 80 hours from the endurance GPS mode. You also get an incredible water resistance rating. The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra can handle a depth of up to 100 meters, also known as 10 ATM water resistance.

Speaking of tracking, most users will be happy with the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra's health and activity features. You'll have over 160 sports modes, including outdoor cycling, treadmill, trail running, and walking. You can also record specific activities like hiking, climbing, hunting, and more. During a workout, you can also track your route with the built-in advanced GPS. There's also heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen monitoring.

Best for runners

5. Amazfit Cheetah Pro Best pick for runners Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Display size: 1.45-inch AMOLED (480x480) Processor: Unknown Storage: 2.3GB Battery life: 14 days (7 w/ heavy use) Water-resistant: ✔️ (5ATM) LTE: 🚫 GPS: ✔️ (Dual-band) NFC: 🚫 Sensors: HRM, SpO2, VO2 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Staples View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Accurate GPS, even offline + Over 100 apps + 14 day battery life + Lightweight + Great price for the amount of features Reasons to avoid - Inconsistent touchscreen - Arguably too many features

The Cheetah Pro is well worth considering for serious runners as the Amazfit watch that best suits your needs. This model offers better GPS features than most smartwatches, with the GPS antenna able to pick up 100% of satellite signals instead of the 50% that most watches can manage. As a result, the Cheetah Pro will let you track your route far more accurately than other running smartwatches on the market.

Its slew of features includes 24-hour monitoring of various metrics and multiple triathlete modes. These features make it well worth the price tag, along with over 100 apps and multiple face options to tailor the watch to suit your needs.

There are arguably too many features here, though, with hidden menus and an overwhelming number of options that don't work as well as they should. This suggests that Amazfit could have benefitted from a little more streamlining rather than going the route of "jack of all trades, master of none."

However, while running, the watch comes into its own, boasting an impressive 14-hour battery life and a super lightweight design. The price tag is competitive, too, with the number of features justifying a purchase for serious runners.

The touchscreen is bright and impressive, but it is a little inconsistent during use. Overall, though, the Cheetah Pro is impressive, but it is a little more niche than other offerings on this list. If you are into running, though, this is definitely the watch for you.

Best battery

6. Amazfit Balance Best battery Our expert review: Specifications Display size: 1.5-inch AMOLED (480x480) Processor: Unknown Storage: 2.3GB Battery life: up to 14 days Water-resistant: ✔️ (5ATM) LTE: 🚫 GPS: ✔️ (Dual-band) NFC: ✔️ Sensors: BioTracker 5.0, temperature, air pressure, geomagnetic Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Mind-blowing battery lasts for weeks on end + Incredibly lightweight build + AMOLED screen looks nice and bright even in the sun + AI features like Zepp Flow and Zepp Coach + Good selection of apps, NFC for payments, and Alexa support + Built-in speaker and mic + Proper replies to messages now possible Reasons to avoid - Not the most accurate pedometer - Still not as capable as a Wear OS watch - No LTE variant - Message replies tend to hang

The Amazfit Balance is the latest entrant and poised to succeed the GTS and GTR series. It's a more premium version of the GTR Mini, but with the price increase comes improved features. Battery life is clearly the standout feature here, as the Balance easily lasted for two weeks on average during our testing. The Amazfit is lightweight and stylish, a great combination that makes you want to wear it constantly.

The Balance comes close to offering Google Wear OS-like functionality, thanks to its ability to handle incoming calls via the built-in speaker and mic. You can also correctly reply to messages with the full QWERTY keyboard. You get a good selection of apps, NFC for payments (only via the Zepp Pay app), and support for the Alexa voice assistant. The Amazfit Balance also features a large and bright AMOLED display suitable for outdoor use, and its build quality is top-notch.

However, there are a couple of downsides, like the inconsistent pedometer, which puts it on the no-go list for serious athletes. The OS is also less capable than Wear OS, and message replies tend to hang. Lastly, there's no LTE option, which is a bit of a bummer.

Most powerful

7. Amazfit Falcon Most powerful Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Display size: 1.28-inch AMOLED (416x416) Processor: Unknown Storage: 2.3GB Battery life: 14 days (7 w/ heavy use) Water-resistant: ✔️ (20ATM) LTE: 🚫 GPS: ✔️ (Dual-band) NFC: 🚫 Sensors: HRM, SpO2 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Fantastic build quality with 20 ATM waterproofing + Smooth and feature-rich software + Excellent health and fitness features + Great battery life + Dual-band & 6 satellite positioning systems Reasons to avoid - The bezel around the display is large - Eye-wateringly expensive - No Google Play Store

Amazfit doesn't make many ultra-premium smartwatches, but the ones it does make are superb for fitness tracking. The Amazfit Falcon is one such watch, offering a comprehensive range of health and fitness features. We went hands-on with the Falcon and were impressed with its high-grade titanium chassis and superb battery life.

The Amazfit Falcon is military-grade resistant to nature's elements, allowing you to participate in any rigorous outdoor activity easily. It uses Zepp OS 3.0, which comes with a ton of advanced features for working out, over 150 sports modes, and health monitoring such as blood oxygen levels and heart rate. The smartwatch has an AI coach to help you achieve your fitness goals.

The Amazfit Falcon can be expensive, but it could be the watch for you if you're a sports professional or military personnel. It has a touchscreen, but you can also navigate the wearable using the two side buttons.

Amazfit went the extra mile with the Falcon, which is why it has the world's first watch face coded by ChatGPT. This doesn't make up for the lack of third-party apps, but seeing an Amazfit smartwatch one-up its competitors, such as the Galaxy Watch 7 and Pixel Watch 3, is nice. Samsung and Google's wearables must rely on a roundabout way to get ChatGPT on Wear OS.

How to choose

With so many fantastic watches, how do you choose the right one? As with any smartwatch, you first ask yourself why you're getting it. Is it to keep track of steps, specific sports or activities, or get a good handle on your overall health and wellness? Then consider what else you want to do with it. Do you need access to third-party apps? Would you like to load music directly onto your watch? Do you want to read notifications and answer calls or texts directly from your wrist?

Create a list of features you want the watch to have, as well as the ones you need. Then, run through this list and eliminate or highlight models one by one. Soon, you'll be left with one or two models to choose from. From there, it might come down to price and design: Which one fits better on your wrist, suits your lifestyle, and is more affordable for your pocketbook?

The good news is that Amazfit has a smartwatch for just about everybody. When you focus on fitness, fashion, or both, you can find a model with everything you need. However, if you're looking for the absolute best Amazfit smartwatch, we highly recommend the Balance. It features a sleek design with fitness tracking capabilities, ensuring exceptional battery life.

To recap, the Amazfit Balance is equipped with over 150 sport modes, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, Amazon Alexa integration, and a microphone and speaker, allowing you to answer calls. It's not the type of watch that you'll have to charge every night, either. With average use, you might only need to charge it once a week.

Regardless of your preferences, you can likely find an Amazfit smartwatch that meets them. Whether you're a professional athlete looking to track your workouts and improve endurance, a runner training for the next big 5K, or a first-time user just getting started in the smartwatch world, there's bound to be a fitness-focused wearable from Amazfit that's perfect for you.

How we test

Testing smartwatches at Android Central involves much more than strapping them to our arms and taking a few pictures. Android Central Senior Editor Michael Hicks runs a weekly column called Sunday Runday, where he discusses how smartwatches and exercise can help improve your life and promote health. Other smartwatch reviewers on the team, like Managing Editor Derrek Lee and Senior Editor Nicholas Sutrich, take numerous watches to the gym and competitions, putting them to the test exactly as you might.

In addition to comparing various watches during workouts, we wear each one to bed to evaluate sleep tracking and take them on long walks to test step accuracy. These everyday routines help us judge comfort, durability, and battery life over time. Therefore, when we recommend a smartwatch, it's because we've thoroughly tested it in real-world conditions and have the data to back it up.

Then there's the watch's operating system itself. Like Amazfit's smartwatches, many watches use proprietary operating systems that are compatible with Android and iOS devices. However, that can sometimes mean they aren't as full-featured as the OS made by Apple or Google. We take these things into account and ensure that you understand what might be missing from the experience on these watches, because, often, they excel in areas where watches from Google or Apple fall short.

Of course, all this affects how long a smartwatch's battery lasts. More features can sometimes mean worse battery life, but watches from brands like Amazfit or Garmin aim to help you stay healthier without requiring daily battery charging. We wear our watches for weeks or months to ensure accurate data and testing, so you can expect our battery life estimates to be exact.