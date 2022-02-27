Best cheap smartwatch for Android Android Central 2022

If you're interested in joining the wearable world but you need to stick to a budget, there are plenty of cheap Android smartwatches to choose from. However, cheap doesn't necessarily mean you'll have to compromise on features or design. You might be surprised to see how many of the major smartwatch brands offer affordable options. Whether you're loyal to Fitbit, Garmin, or Samsung, you'll be able to find a cheap Android smartwatch that meets all your needs.

There's been a few Versa models to come before it, but the Fitbit Versa 3 is easily one of the company's best watches yet. There are many features to help you track your health and fitness, including activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, women's health tracking, and blood-oxygen monitoring. You'll also get up to six days of battery life on a single charge. You'll have onboard GPS to track your route during workouts, which is mighty convenient when you don't want to carry your phone around. The company also recently introduced the Active Zone Minutes feature, which tracks the time spent in heart-pumping activities. The harder you work, the more credit you'll get. There are some great smart features as well such as Fitbit Pay and voice assistants with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in. You can also take Bluetooth calls with the built-in microphone and speaker. The app selection on the Fitbit Versa 3 isn't as abundant as what you might get on, say, an Apple Watch, so keep that in mind. If you owned any of the previous Versa models, those bands aren't compatible with the Versa 3's new band system. As nice as the always-on display feature is, it will drain the battery life a lot faster. Pros: Onboard GPS

Heart rate & SpO2 monitoring

Six days of battery life

Built-in mic & speaker

NFC payments Cons: Limited app selection

Old Versa bands aren't compatible

Always-on display drains battery

Best value: Amazfit GTS 3

Amazfit might not be quite as popular as some of the other smartwatch players, but they're bringing some serious competition with the GTS 3. The first thing you'll notice is the attractive design, which is both lightweight and comfortable. The Amazfit GTS 3 delivers many key features that users look for. Some of the best features include onboard GPS, activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, stress tracking, blood-oxygen monitoring, smartphone notifications, and Amazon Alexa built-in. Not to mention that you'll get up to 12 days of battery life with typical usage. The convenient 4-in-1 health measurement feature lets you record your heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, and breathing rate all at once. Let's not forget about Amazon Alexa built in, which makes it easy to use voice commands. You can set an alarm, start a workout, check the weather, and more. However, there's no speaker on the watch so you won't receive audible responses when using the voice assistant. This also means you can't make calls on your watch. The Amazfit GTS 3 doesn't offer NFC payments or third-party app support, either. These are drawbacks worth considering, but if you're looking for a cheap Android smartwatch that offers unbeatable value, this is it. If you want an even-cheaper Android smartwatch, you might prefer the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, but it has slightly fewer features. Pros: Onboard GPS

Activity/sleep tracking

Heart-rate & SpO2 monitoring

Up to 12 days of battery life

Voice assistants Cons: No NFC payments

No third-party app support

No built-in speaker

Best value Amazfit GTS 3 Can't beat this value If you're looking for a smartwatch that's stylish, affordable, and packed with useful features, consider the Amazfit GTS 3. $160 at Amazon

$160 at Walmart

Best for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

It's not the new kid on the block anymore, but the Galaxy Watch Active 2 brings a lot to the table. This is especially true if you're a fitness enthusiast who's searching for a watch that can keep up with your active lifestyle. The battery life can last for approximately two to three days, which will vary depending on whether you opt for the 40mm or 44mm variant. You can opt for LTE connectivity, but that will increase the price of the watch. Fortunately, the Watch Active 2 often goes on sale and can usually be found at a discounted price. This fitness smartwatch offers several features that will take your tracking experience to the next level. You'll have onboard GPS, automatic activity tracking, heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood-oxygen monitoring, and more. The Running Analysis feature aims to help you become a better runner, improve your form, and prevent injuries. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 can also measure VO2 max and take electrocardiogram (ECG) readings. As we mentioned, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 isn't the newest model in the lineup. You could spend a bit more and get the newer Galaxy Watch 4, which might be worth considering, especially because the Watch Active 2 is not eligible to upgrade to the Wear OS 3 platform and will remain on Tizen OS. The Galaxy Watch 4 runs on Wear OS 3. Other than that, you'll need to charge your watch every couple of days. The app support isn't terrible, but it could be better. Pros: Onboard GPS

Heart rate, SpO2, ECG

Advanced fitness tracking

Optional LTE connectivity

NFC payments Cons: Battery life could be longer

Won't upgrade to Wear OS 3

Mediocre app support

Best for fitness Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Track your fitness The Galaxy Watch Active 2 offers all the features that fitness fans need plus other perks like Samsung Pay and optional LTE. From $159 at Amazon

$250 at Best Buy

Best for women: Garmin Lily

Women deserve to find a cheap Android smartwatch that offers both the features and fashionable aesthetic they're looking for. Fortunately, the Garmin Lily checks all these boxes. It comes in a small but efficient 43mm case, which is ideal for small wrists. The Sport model has an aluminum bezel and comes with a silicone band. The Classic model, which is slightly more expensive, has a stainless-steel bezel and a leather band. The Garmin Lily might look like nothing more than a fashion accessory on the surface, but there's more to it than that. This smartwatch delivers several perks, including activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, women's health tracking, blood-oxygen monitoring, stress tracking, and more. The battery offers five days of juice on a single charge. Most users will agree the Garmin Lily is one of the best smartwatches for women, especially if style matters to you. The grayscale LCD isn't quite as bright or beautiful as an AMOLED display, though. It's also important to note there aren't a ton of bonus perks to look forward to. If you're searching for NFC payments, LTE connectivity, or voice assistants, you'll want to look elsewhere. Pros: Activity/sleep tracking

Heart-rate & SpO2 monitoring

Women's health tracking

Five days of battery life

Sleek, feminine design Cons: Lacks onboard GPS

No NFC payments

No AMOLED display

Best for women Garmin Lily Fit and fashionable If you're seeking a stylish smartwatch for women that still offers key features, the Garmin Lily is an option worth considering. $165 at Amazon

$165 at Best Buy

$200 at Walmart

Best Wear OS: TicWatch E3

It's no secret that Wear OS watches have always been a topic of debate due to so much untapped potential, but hopefully, things are changing in that arena. Now that Wear OS 3 is on the horizon, some of the best watches may have the opportunity to be even better. One of those watches is the TicWatch E3. Not only is it equipped with a Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, but it will also be eligible to upgrade to Wear OS 3. It hasn't happened just yet, but it's expected to occur later this year. The improved processor leads to smoother performance. Users can expect up to two days of battery life on a single charge. You can use Essential Mode to extend battery life, which disables the always-on display but still allows you to use tilt-to-wake. You'll see the date, time, step count, heart rate, and battery indicator. It's not the most robust TicWatch, but it has most of the essentials. You'll have onboard GPS, activity tracking, heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood-oxygen monitoring, and more. The bonus perks include Google Assistant and Google Pay. If you're a fan of Mobvoi and you've been looking for a cheap Android smartwatch, the TicWatch 3 might be everything you need. The short battery life is a drag, but some users might find Essential Mode useful in stretching it past the two-day mark. You'll also have to wait a little longer for Wear OS 3, but at least you know it's coming soon. The charging port on the watch is poorly placed right under where the strap connects, so the cord may easily disconnect while charging. While the design is rather basic, the chunky bezel can feel like extra bulk on small wrists. Pros: Onboard GPS

Heart-rate & SpO2 monitoring

Activity/sleep tracking

Google Assistant

NFC payments Cons: Still waiting for Wear OS 3

Bezel feels bulky

Poorly placed charging connection

Best Wear OS TicWatch E3 Every feature counts You'll get a wide selection of features at an affordable price when you buy the TicWatch E3. It will upgrade to Wear OS 3, too. $160 at Newegg

$160 at Mobvoi

Best compact design: Fitbit Charge 5

While the Fitbit Charge 5 may not look like a typical smartwatch, it certainly functions like one. If you'd prefer a compact design that's ideal for frequent workouts, this wearable might be right up your alley. Keep an open mind, especially considering the Fitbit Charge 5 offers more health and fitness features than some of the other options on this list. It offers an AMOLED touchscreen and a full week of battery life. The sleek, refined design is an improvement from the previous models, too. You'll have tons of key features, including onboard GPS, activity/sleep tracking, automatic workout recognition, heart-rate monitoring, Active Zone Minutes, and Fitbit Pay. More importantly, there are new advanced health sensors that give you more data. The electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor takes precise temperature measurements and records stress levels while the electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor monitors your heart rhythm and can detect irregular heartbeats. The Daily Readiness Score is designed to help users understand when to prioritize rest and when to be more active. In some cases, you'd have to make some sacrifices for all these amazing features. With the Fitbit Charge 5, you'll have to be comfortable with paying for an expensive tracker. But when you consider just how smart this fitness tracker is, that may not be a deal-breaker. This device uses new proprietary bands, so previous Fitbit Charge bands won't work. Some of the features, like the Daily Readiness Score, require a Fitbit Premium subscription. Your purchase comes with a free trial, but once that expires, you'll have to pay for it to keep using these perks. Pros: Onboard GPS

Heart rate, SpO2, ECG, EDA

Activity/sleep tracking

NFC payments

Sleek, compact design Cons: Expensive for a tracker

Some features require Fitbit Premium

Old Fitbit Charge bands aren't compatible

Best compact design Fitbit Charge 5 A very smart tracker The Charge 5 offers so many features, it might as well be a smartwatch. If you prefer a compact design, you'll love this option. From $165 at Amazon

$180 at Best Buy

$166 at Walmart

Best hybrid: Garmin Vivomove Sport

A hybrid smartwatch is another option to consider when you're shopping for a cheap Android smartwatch. More specifically, the Garmin Vivomove Sport is worthy of your attention. This is one of the latest hybrids from Garmin and it has more to offer than you might think. If you love the look of a traditional timepiece, this one might be for you. It comes in a lightweight 40mm polymer case and comes in three colors, including Ivory, Cocoa, Cool Mint, and Black. The battery can last for five days on a single charge and an additional day in watch mode. The unique display is what makes this hybrid smartwatch different from others on the market. Rather than a standard E-Ink display, there's a hidden OLED panel on the bottom half of the screen. You can wake the display by raising your wrist or double-tapping the screen. Other features include activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, Pulse Ox, Body Battery, stress tracking, smartphone notifications, and music controls. Whether you're buying your first wearable or you prefer the look of a traditional watch, the Garmin Vivomove Sport is an excellent choice. It comes with the basic perks that most users need in a smartwatch. With that in mind, there aren't any extra perks such as NFC payments or voice assistants. Additionally, you'll have to rely on connected GPS via your smartphone to track your route during an activity. As interesting as the hidden OLED concept is, the sunlight visibility isn't as good as it could be. Pros: Heart-rate monitoring

Pulse Ox & Body Battery

Activity/sleep tracking

Stress monitoring

Stylish design Cons: Lacks onboard GPS

No NFC payments

Sunlight visibility isn't great

Best hybrid Garmin Vivomove Sport The hybrid life Enjoy the best of both worlds with the Vivomove Sport. This hybrid watch can track activities, heart rate, sleep, and more. $180 at Amazon

$180 at Walmart

Best battery: Coros Pace 2

Runners who need a cheap Android smartwatch that offers stellar battery life will be in good hands with the Coros Pace 2. You might be worried that cheap means compromise, but not in this case. The Coros Pace 2 is equipped with all the features you need for a successful wearable experience. For starters, it offers a lightweight design with a silicone strap and a colorful LCD. Any feature you might expect in a running watch is present, including onboard GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, numerous workout modes, and more. The battery life is what stands out the most. The Coros Pace 2 can keep going for up to 20 days with regular use. In continuous GPS mode, that amounts to approximately 30 hours. The actual figure will vary depending on how often you use your watch to record workouts, but it's still longer than most other smartwatches out there. The Coros Pace 2 is known for its battery life, but it also offers great running features such as training load, race predictor, fatigue, and more. If you're not big on running, this watch might not be what you're looking for. It doesn't offer any extra lifestyle features such as NFC payments or voice assistants, which is something to consider when buying a wearable. This watch is made for runners, so it's not exactly fashionable. Pros: Onboard GPS

Activity/sleep tracking

Heart-rate monitoring

Up to 20 days of battery life

Sporty, lightweight design Cons: Lacks NFC payments

No SpO2 tracking

Not very fashionable

Best battery Coros Pace 2 Never-ending battery life If you're a passionate runner who needs a powerful smartwatch that can keep up with your pace, you should buy the Coros Pace 2. $199 at Amazon

$200 at Walmart