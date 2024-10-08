I review smartwatches across every brand — these are the 5 Prime Day deals I'd personally buy

The box under my desk where I keep and pull out my smartwatches for testing

Since I took over as Wearables lead for Android Central, I've reviewed or tested watches from Samsung, Google/Fitbit, Apple, Garmin, Coros, Polar, Withings, Amazfit, OnePlus, and a range of other brands. I spend as much time as I can with each brand, trying to sus out which ones are the best in practice, not just on paper.

If I didn't already have this heaping box of smartwatches, I'd be eyeing Prime Day 2024 closely for smartwatch deals. Many of my favorites are on sale, though I'd recommend you skip some deals and wait for something better around Black Friday. Others, though, I'd call "buy-now deals" because they're for last-gen watches that may not stay in stock forever, or at all-time lows.

Rather than waste your time and mine with a whole hub of generic deals, I'll focus on the five "best" deals in my subjective opinion, based on my time testing or reviewing each of them.

My first recommendation is the Galaxy Watch 6 44mm at $169 (48% off). Although the Galaxy Watch 7 is also on sale for $260, my Galaxy Watch 7 vs. 6 guide shows that the 2023 model either matches or closely falls behind the newer watch in nearly every metric. I'd miss the Watch 7's dual-band GPS, but I can live with every other minor downgrade.

I always recommend a Samsung watch first to Android users because of the four-year software promise; the Watch 6 will still be getting updates through 2027, as long as other newer watches. While I also love my Pixel Watch 3 45mm as a Wear OS alternative, Google is keeping it full price ($399) for now, so the Galaxy Watch 6 is an easy rec.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $329.99 $169.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Watch 6 impressed me with its bright, thin-bordered display, reliable Exynos performance, and comfortably lightweight design. It's not the most stylish design — look at the Watch 6 Classic instead for that — but snagging the best watch of 2023 for the price of a budget fitness watch is the best deal I've found. Also consider the Galaxy Watch 7 for a faster CPU and better fitness accuracy: $329 $260.72 at Amazon

While that's my top pick, I'll admit that the Galaxy Watch series isn't especially...attractive. It's functional and durable! But if you want a Prime Day deal that actually looks stylish, you have two options: the Pixel Watch 2 for $170.99 (32% off) or the OnePlus Watch 2 for $209 (30% off). I'd personally recommend the Pixel Watch.

Having worn both watches, I appreciate the Pixel Watch 2 for its polished, stock Wear OS software and its lightweight, attractive rounded-edge design. It has one of the best sensor suites and fitness apps of any smartwatch, not just Wear OS. But it's also on the short-lived side for an Android watch, whereas the OnePlus Watch 2 can last an impressive four days per charge. And it has the upside of a gorgeous, classic-styled steel frame and a larger display.

It's your call which appeals more! But the OnePlus Watch 2 had some software hiccups and fitness accuracy issues that turned me off; OnePlus fixed some of those in the solid OnePlus Watch 2R I reviewed, but that's (A) not as stylish-looking and (B) not on sale.

Google Pixel Watch 2: $249 $170.99 at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch 2 was #2 on our best Android smartwatch list for a year; while it's been supplanted by the Watch 3, it remains an excellent device with a strikingly unique design. Get access to native perks like Google Assistant and Maps that'll let you keep your phone in your pocket. Also consider the OnePlus Watch 2 for superior battery life with the same CPU and RAM: $299 $209.99 at Amazon

Aside from Wear OS watches, many of my favorite fitness brands like Fitbit and COROS are largely skipping Prime Day. The exception, thankfully, is Garmin: It's my go-to brand for improving my running fitness, with the Garmin Forerunner 965 as my daily driver; but even though that's $100 off right now, it's still too expensive for most Prime Day deal hunters.

Instead, I'll point you to the Garmin Venu Sq 2 at $149 ($100 off). It's just one of many great Garmin Prime Day deals I've already highlighted, but the Venu Sq 2 is the gateway drug to tempt non-Garmin fans into trying its impressive training software, without paying the usual $400+ that most Garmin watches cost or getting an ugly non-AMOLED display. Again, I'm more of a Garmin Venu 3 guy, but the Venu Sq 2 for $300 less is a better bargain.

Garmin Venu Sq 2: $249 $149 at Amazon The Garmin Venu Sq 2 has never dipped below $199 before now, making this a rare chance at one of Garmin's best mid-range watches for cheap. It offers 11-day battery life, a bright AMOLED display, and accurate multi-GNSS tracking that's better than your average GPS data. I love the Venu series' look and its accessible software, giving new users essentials like stress and Body Battery without overwhelming you with more complicated training guides. Also consider the Venu 3S for a mic/speaker and enhanced training tools: $449.99 $399.99 at Amazon

My next recommendation may surprise you, but it's the Apple Watch Series 9 for $329 ($100 off). Despite my Android focus at this site, I tested both the Series 9 and Ultra 2 over the past year, and since my favorite (the Ultra) is still a painful $799, I'll point out instead that the Series 9 is consistently solid. You can pay $400+ for the skinnier titanium S10, but key areas like battery, speed, software, and fitness tools are virtually identical, and the slightly larger display isn't worth the extra cost.

Apple Watch S9: $429 $329 at Amazon Apple's last-gen smartwatch may not stay in stock long enough to last until Black Friday, so if you're looking for a good deal and don't want to wait until next summer for a cheap S10, the S9 lives up to Apple's reputation for quality at a more reasonable price. Also consider the Apple Watch SE 2; it's too downgraded for me, but also a much better price: $249 $169 at Amazon

My last recommendation is sort of a Prime Day deal. Technically, you can grab the Galaxy Watch Ultra for $100 off from Amazon if you want the quickest one-click deal on my favorite premium Android watch. But I'd consider instead buying from Samsung directly, where it's currently $50 off.

Why? Because they've temporarily reopened their launch trade-in values, so you can get $100 off by trading in "Any smartwatch, any condition" or up to $350 off with a recent Samsung or Apple watch. Even with some random cheap Amazfit sitting in a drawer, you can bring the price down to $500 (better than Amazon's price); and with the right watch, it could fall down to $250.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: $650 $549.75 at Amazon or as low as $249 at Samsung with trade-in I called the Galaxy Watch Ultra "stronger than expected" in my review, not just because of its military-grade durability, but because it surpassed my expectations for battery life, performance, GPS accuracy, and heart rate accuracy during workouts. It spares me having to worry about frequent charges, and the 3,000-nit display looks gorgeous outdoors. The main downside is the price, but Prime Day (or a trade-in) will help with that!

I chose the Ultra because it doesn't really have a last-gen predecessor (the Watch 6 Classic and Watch 5 Pro don't count), because it's just that good of a watch, and because I doubt it'll be that much cheaper during Black Friday.

Every other pick, though, is a last-gen smartwatch at or near an all-time low. I'm comfortable recommending them because Apple, Garmin, Google, and Samsung are all excellent at supporting their devices for years after launch, so you're liable to get new features and bug fixes years after launch. They're affordable and they offer good value.

Aside from my Prime Day smartwatch recommendations, I'll point out that now's a great time to snag a smart ring, since several of the best smart rings are on sale. My personal smart ring of choice is the Ultrahuman Ring Air (currently $40 off), but you can snag an Oura Ring Gen 3 for $50 off since Oura is clearing out stock for the new Gen 4 rings.