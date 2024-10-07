October Prime Day Garmin watch deals 2024 — fall savings on Forerunner, Fenix, and many more

The next Amazon Prime Day (called Big Deal Days) kicks off on October 8th, so if you're ready to level up your workouts AND save some cash in the process, you'll find all of the best Garmin watch deals below.

Garmin produces wearable technology for all athletes regardless of skill level, without skimping on useful features and apps you'd expect to find in the best Android smartwatches.

The only problem is that some Garmin watches can be a bit expensive, so we've done the work of gathering all of the best discounts from Amazon's Big Deal Days sale into one simple guide.

Prime Day Garmin deals

Garmin Vivoactive 5: $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon The Garmin Vivoactive 5 boasts an updated AMOLED display with up to 11 days of battery life and over 30 pre-installed sports and fitness apps. Grab the sleek fitness watch from Amazon and you'll get a straight 50 bucks dropped off your purchase.

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: $899.99 $639 at Amazon If you value ruggedness and battery life in your smartwatches, look no further than the Fenix 7X Solar. With a retail price of $900, it's not cheap, but the watch features up to 37 days of battery life via solar charging, plus you get loads of health and fitness training features, multi-GNSS tracking support, and an always-on display with a built-in LED flashlight. Just in time for October Prime Day, Amazon is slashing a massive 29% off the price of the watch.

Garmin Forerunner 255: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy The Forerunner 255 is one of the best watches around for runners, with a bounty of personalized training features, GPS/NFC support, and 21 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. Best Buy's sale is carving a straight $50 off the watch, sending the price down to just $299.99.

Garmin Forerunner 955: $499.99 $449.99 at Amazon Perfect for runners, hikers, and cyclists alike, the Forerunner 955 is a data-driven smartwatch with great battery life, super-accurate GPS tracking, and all of the pre-installed activity modes you could ever need. Amazon is currently slashing 50 bucks off the price of the watch, a sweet 10% discount.

Garmin Forerunner 945: $599.99 $299.99 at Walmart Although it feels a bit dated compared to some 2024 smartwatches, the Forerunner 945 is still an excellent choice for athletes who want super-accurate health metrics and GPS. In fact, when the watch came out back in 2021, our only major complaint was its price. Thanks to this epic $300 discount from Walmart, that's no longer a problem.