This premium Garmin watch just scored a $350 discount ahead of Prime Day — but is it worth it?

As summer heats up, so are some retailers' Garmin watch deals. For one, Amazon has chopped $350 off the Sapphire edition of the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar, a last-generation release that still holds up today, and especially with a 39% discount.

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar may be last-gen, but it features everything you'd want in a modern fitness smartwatch, including solar charging, a built-in flashlight, and a wide range of health, sleep, and fitness monitoring options. Like many of the best Garmin smartwatches on the market, it also comes with a bright display that users can see pretty easily, even when in direct sunlight. It's also worth noting that it includes a more classic MIP screen, rather than the AMOLED display included on the newer Fenix model and many other smartwatches.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar: $899.99 $549.99 at Amazon This 39% discount on the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro represents a $350 price cut on a solid outdoor GPS smartwatch. From solar charging and the onboard LED light to the variety of GPS, fitness, and health monitoring tools, this last-gen watch still competes well next to most next-gen smartwatches, save for a few minor issues.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a solar-powered GPS smartwatch with all the bells and whistles, even if it's last-gen; you want a smartwatch with a built-in flashlight; you need something with a nearly limitless battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a bigger OLED screen and would rather upgrade to the next-gen Garmin Fenix 8; you don't need something with solar charging; you need something with a skin temperature sensor.

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire is a solid watch for outdoor enthusiasts, especially with the inclusion of solar charging. Additionally, this discounted model features Sapphire Solar glass, a classic MIP screen (which isn't available on the Fenix 8), an LED flashlight, and nearly all the GPS and health features users need. It also offers up to 22 hours of battery life in smartwatch mode, and up to 73 hours when in smartwatch mode with GPS and using solar charging.

Fenix 7 Pro features all of the latest sensors you'll find on other smartwatches, and this generation actually got an upgraded heart rate sensor, new fitness score programs, and more. The main thing it lacks is probably the skin temperature sensor that some watches have, or the AMOLED screens included on the Fenix 8.