Runners, rejoice! The Amazon Memorial Day sale includes $100 OFF our favorite smartwatch for runners

Those in need of a good deal on a fitness smartwatch are in luck this Memorial Day. As part of the holiday sale, Amazon has cut $100 off the price of the Garmin Forerunner 265, which is our favorite smartwatch for runners.

The Forerunner 265 offers a cheaper price point than the 965, and it still includes a bright, color AMOLED display, and a handful of useful training metric programs, activity profiles, and more.

This particular deal is for the 46mm size of the watch, which is available in a few different colors including Aqua and Black, Black Powder and Gray, and Whitestone and Tidal Blue.

Garmin Forerunner 265: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon for Memorial Day The Garmin Forerunner 265 is a great running and fitness smartwatch, and Amazon is currently offering the device for $100 off for Memorial Day. This deal is for the 46mm configuration, though Garmin also makes a 42mm version. Additionally, the 265 includes a handful of training plans, suggested workouts, performance modes, and more, and the company says it'll net you up to 13 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a basic Garmin smartwatch with running and fitness features; you prioritize battery life when it comes to a smartwatch; you want a watch with more traditional button controls.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather upgrade to the Forerunner 955 or other watches with advanced mapping features; you want a smartwatch that looks more like a traditional watch and less like a fitness watch.

We've picked the Garmin Forerunner 265 as the best running watch around, and in no small part due to its vibrant AMOLED display, the addition of a touchscreen, physical buttons and a highly accurate set of tracking features. Similar to the Forerunner 955 without the inclusion of wilderness maps, the 265 is the perfect pick for most runners and basic fitness enthusiasts, and it still includes GPS.

Garmin says the 265 will get users up to 13 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, or up to 20 hours when running in GPS mode. It also includes more than 30 onboard activity profiles, including running, open-water swimming, cycling, triathlons, and a wide range of others, still.