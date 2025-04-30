Oh snap! Our favorite mid-range Fitbit is 25% OFF at Best Buy right now

Getting a good deal on a fitness watch or smartwatch can be tough, but if you're looking something from the Fitbit brand, this might be a good option. Best Buy is currently offering 25% off the Fitbit Versa 4, which is our favorite mid-range Fitbit that normally has a $200 sticker price.

At just $150, the Versa 4 is a pretty competitive option with its slim, lightweight build, a better AMOLED display than some other Fitbits, and the physical side button that users love. It also features over six days of battery life, apps like Google Maps and Wallet, and a generally user-friendly interface that makes it fun to use.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is a great mid-range pick, and while it normally rings up at $200, Best Buy and others are currently offering 50% off the fitness watch for a limited time. With a good-looking AMOLED screen that doesn't make this Fitbit as large as some smartwatches, users like this device for its ability to use for sleep monitoring compared to some bulkier options. Price comparison: Amazon - $149.95 | Walmart - $150.00

✅Recommended if: you want a fitness watch that's lightweight and not burdensome on the wrist; you like having a decently sized AMOLED display, unlike those on Fitbit's smaller watches; battery life is a major selling point for you.

❌Skip this deal if: you need access to Google Assistant; you want a fitness watch that will let you download outside applications; you prefer a watch that can store offline music.

The Versa 4 is the best mid-range Fitbit out there, offering a great-looking 1.58-inch AMOLED display, a physical button, great battery life, and a mid-level price point that many can afford. It also boasts over six days of battery life, water resistance up to 50 meters, an onboard mic and speaker, and easy access to Amazon's Alexa. However, it is worth noting that those wanting a virtual assistant will have to settle for Alexa with the Versa 4, as it doesn't support Google Assistant.

Still, it also comes with features like Auto-Exercise Recognition, a wide range of health, workout, and sleep monitoring tools, as well as a small overall build that many have come to prefer over other devices. Add the built-in GPS, Google Maps, Wallet, and Fitbit Pay, and it starts to look like a pretty solid deal with this limited-time $150 price tag.