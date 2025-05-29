Last chance! Our favorite Garmin smartwatch is still cheaper than it's EVER been, days after Amazon's Memorial Day sale

Those in need of a good smartwatch deal may be in luck, as one of our favorite Garmin watches is on sale for a limited time. Currently, Amazon and other retailers have cut $100 off the Garmin Venu 3, which is our favorite Garmin smartwatch for its vibrant AMOLED display, 14 days of battery life, and its combination of GPS, heart rate, sleep monitoring features and more. This is for the 45mm version, which includes a 1.4-inch screen, weighing in at just about 47g.

In case you were looking at a different model, Amazon also discreetly launched a handful of other Garmin smartwatch deals in recent weeks, but the Venu takes the cake for our top pick from the brand. Just be aware that the sale is set to end on May 31st, so don't wait too long!

Garmin Venu 3 Silver (45mm): $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon For a limited time, buyers stand to save $100 on the Garmin Venu 3, a powerful smartwatch sporting a wide range of health sensors and monitoring features, up to 14 days' worth of battery life, and a built-in microphone and speaker. While this watch normally runs on the expensive side for what's offered, this discount makes it an especially competitive pick, bringing the price down to just $350. Price comparison: Walmart - $349.99 | Best Buy - $349.99

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a capable smartwatch with health and fitness and sleep monitoring features; you need a watch with an accurate GPS sensor; you want something with onboard music storage.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a watch with built-in LTE; you need more advanced fitness metrics and would rather consider an option like the Garmin Forerunner; you prefer a super-lightweight smartwatch.

The Garmin Venu 3 is our top pick for the best Garmin smartwatch on the market, espeecially due to its large, vivid AMOLED display and its wide range of health, sleep, and GPS features. This particular deal is for the 45mm configuration, and Garmin says users can get up to 14 days of battery life with the watch. In addition, the smartwatch features a straightforward, user-friendly UI that buyers appreciate, along with a super-accurate GPS system, and music streaming apps such as Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music.

Those who want a good fitness or sleep monitoring tool will appreciate the Venu 3's animated exercises with muscle mapping, the Body Battery graph system, and an improved range of sleep coaching options.