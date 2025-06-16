This premium Garmin watch is 47% OFF at Amazon today — why you should (and maybe shouldn't) buy it now
Decisions, decisions.
Prime Day is (presumably) still weeks away, but why wait for that big Amazon sale when you can score a ton of outstanding Garmin watch deals today? Pick up the Garmin Epix Gen 2, for instance, and you'll receive a straight 47% off your purchase, knocking the price of the smartwatch down to around $479 for the White Titanium version.
If you're on the hunt for a rugged and feature-packed smartwatch, Garmin's lineup offers some of the best options on the market. The problem is that they can also be quite expensive, so many folks wait for a good discount to come along before they make their final decision. Fortunately, Amazon's current Garmin sale may have exactly what you need.
Garmin Epix Gen 2 (White Titanium): $899.99 $479.49 at Amazon
The Epix Gen 2 is a large, powerful Android smartwatch with all of the bells and whistles you'd expect in a Garmin wearable. Buy the White Titanium version from Amazon today and you'll get a whopping 47% knocked off your purchase. The Epix Gen 2 may be showing its age in a few areas, but this huge discount makes it all worth it.
✅Recommended if: you want the premium Garmin watch experience without paying a premium price; you need a fitness watch with 24/7 health tracking, high-tech mapping, and lots of sports modes.
❌Skip this deal if: you can afford a newer Garmin watch, like the Fenix 8; you don't care about brand names and you just want a simple wearable to track your health and fitness.
Despite its age, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 continues to impress with a vibrant 1.3-inch AMOLED display, ultra-rugged construction, and up to 16 days of battery life on a single charge. You'll also get all of the fitness tracking features that have made Garmin famous, such as over 30 pre-installed activity modes, stress tracking, sleep coach, and comprehensive 24/7 health monitoring. Furthermore, the Epix Gen 2 comes packed with some modern features you might not expect, including multi-band GPS and topographical mapping.
So what's the catch? Well, for starters, the Epix Gen 2 came out in 2022 and has since been supplanted by Garmin's Fenix 8 as the leading premium smartwatch from the brand. This puts the Epix Gen 2 in an awkward position — it's too dated to be cutting-edge and too expensive to be a cheap Android watch. After all, if you have a budget of around 500 bucks and you're not particular about brand names, why not just buy the newer Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra while it's on sale for $469 at Amazon?
But, on the other hand, if you want the experience of using a powerful Garmin watch without spending around $1,000 on the latest and greatest model, the Epix Gen 2 is a great pick, and this deal might be exactly what you're looking for.
