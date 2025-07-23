This 2024 foldable phone was already affordable, and now Best Buy is slashing up to $300 OFF with activation

When it comes to finding a good phone deal, sometimes it can pay to go with a last-generation model. For example, Best Buy is currently offering up to $300 off the 2024 Motorola Razr when you let them activate it for you, or $200 off when you connect it to a carrier yourself.

While the 2025 Motorola Razr did include a few upgrades, the two are still pretty similar. From the well-liked vegan leather backing and the large cover screen to its solid performance across apps and games, the 2024 model still holds up fairly well, especially if you're just a casual user.

This deal is available for the 256GB storage version of the phone in the Koala Gray color. The 6.9-inch internal AMOLED display features a 120Hz refresh rate, along with 3000 nits of brightness and a 2640 x 1080 resolution.

Motorola Razr 2024 (256GB): $699.99 as low as $399.99 at Best Buy The 2024 Motorola Razr is currently going for just $399.99 when you let the retailer connect it to a carrier, marking up to $300 off the normal price. You can also activate it with your carrier on your own and save $200, all for a last-gen Motorola phone that's still powerful enough for the modern user. Price comparison: Amazon - $499.99 | Walmart - $444.00

✅Recommended if: you'd prioritize saving a little money over going with the latest version of the Motorola Razr; you want a flip phone with a highly functional cover screen; you like the overall Motorola look and the anti-slip vegan leather backing.

❌Skip this deal if: you have the budget to upgrade to the 2025 model for a bigger battery, better CPU, or the latest AI features; you need a phone with faster charging than 15W; you'd prefer a flip phone in a more interesting color.

The 2024 Motorola Razr Plus bears a lot of similarities to the 2025 model, though this year's phone does include an upgraded processor, battery, and the Android 15 Hello UX. Still, like most of the best Motorola phones from 2025, the 2024 Razr still offers three OS upgrades, along with 8GB of RAM and all-day battery life. The 3.6-inch cover display makes it easy to access all of your apps without opening the phone, while the 6.9-inch internal AMOLED display offers a high-speed, smooth experience.

At $400-$500, the 2024 Razr competes fairly well with many of today's mid-range phones, and especially if you're already a Moto fan.