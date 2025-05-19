Best Buy's Moto Razr Ultra deal includes a free keyboard case AND up to $700 off with trade-in and activation

Motorola just launched the Razr Ultra (2025) last week, and some retailers are already launching some fantastic deals on the premium flip phone. For instance, Best Buy is currently offering up to $600 off the phone with qualifying trade-in, plus a free Clicks keyboard case and an additional $100 off when you let them activate it for you.

In our initial coverage of the Motorola Razr Ultra, we note that this flip phone has a great suite of cameras, long battery life, quick charging, and an overall performance experience that's hard to beat. Buyers will also get access to some Moto AI features, along with physical design upgrades like the Alcantra backing, IP48 ingress protection, and an even sturdier hinge.

Motorola Razr Ultra (512GB): $1,299.99 From $599.99 and a free keyboard case with qualifying trade-in and activation at Best Buy For a limited time, Best Buy is offering a bundle of deals on the recently launched Motorola Razr Ultra, from up to $600 off with an eligible trade-in to an additional $100 in savings when you let them activate it for you. Plus, buyers will get a free Clicks keyboard case, normally valued at $139, and one month free of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

✅Recommended if: you want a deal on a brand new phone; you're looking for a premium flip phone with great cameras, performance and AI features; battery life is a major selling point for you.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer to go with a phone that has a lower sticker price; you're just a casual phone user and would rather go with a last-gen or lower-end model; you need a phone with long-term software update promises.

The Motorola Razr Ultra is a powerful flagship flip phone, offering the eight-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. It also includes an excellent ultrawide camera lens and a 50MP selfie camera, and a large, user-friendly cover screen.

Moto also launched the 2025 Razr Ultra with a few major improvements from the 2024 Razr Plus, including IP48 water and dust resistance, beautiful Alcantra and wood finishes, a redesigned titanium-reinforced hinge, and the aforementioned processor, which backs its impressively quick performance.

It's worth noting that Motorola does have a decent software update promise, though it doesn't hold up quite as well as those from competitors.