One of the best parts about this job is being able to mess around with technology that comes in all different shapes, sizes, and form factors. This also rings true for gaming devices, as we're not just relegated to either Game Boy or Switch clones. In recent months, a few more clamshell devices have arrived, such as the Anbernic RG34XXSP, which attempts to capture the magic of the Game Boy Advance SP.

What makes a clamshell handheld so enticing isn't the performance, but simply the fact that there's a lid. Just this year, the Miyoo Flip, Retroid Pocket 2 Flip, and Anbernic RG34XXSP have been released, and most of the time, you can find a deal or two. For example, the RG34XXSP is down to $85.99 over at Amazon, a savings of almost 15%.

Anbernic RG34XXSP: was $99 now $85.99 at Amazon This clamshell retro handheld is perfect for taking with you anywhere and playing your favorite retro games. It also helps that the RG34XXSP has dual joysticks, expanding compatibility.

Meanwhile, the Miyoo Flip is even less expensive, with the best we've seen bringing it down to about $75. And if that's still out of your price range, the Powkiddy V90S was just released, and is already on Amazon for around $50.

Unlike the Retroid Pocket Flip 2, neither of these is running Android. Instead, you'll find a custom build of Linux from either Anbernic or Miyoo that acts as the gateway for all of your games.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

However, there's a world of custom firmware out there, such as KNULLI or muOS, that turn things up a notch. Though, unless you really have a hankering for tinkering, the stock firmware with the RG34XXSP is going to be just fine.

Right off the bat, the RG34XXSP is an excellent clone of the Game Boy Advance SP. The hinge is nice and sturdy, the controls are on point, and while a bit small for some, the 3.4-inch display is still crisp.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Speaking of controls, that's what really sold me on the RG34XXSP. While I absolutely adored my RG35XXSP, I slowly moved away from using it as some games just don't play nicely with emulating joysticks with a D-pad.

With the RG34XXSP, that's not an issue, as this handheld has dual sticks below the rest of the controls. So as long as everything is mapped correctly in RetroArch, I can fire up a PS1 game and just start playing.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Despite all of that, you might be asking yourself why I would bother even considering the RG34XXSP with a variety of more powerful hardware at my disposal? For one, I mentally categorize the types of games I plan to play on different handheld devices.

The RG34XXSP lets me play almost anything up to N64 and Dreamcast, so that's where games like Pokémon or other classics largely reside. My Android handhelds are where I do a lot of tinkering, such as trying to get different Windows games up and running via Winlator or GameHub. Then, my various x86 handhelds are home to anything that can't run on any of the devices.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The other reason I'm a big fan of the RG34XXSP is that I can simply toss it in my pocket without worrying about a case or a screen protector. Now, I don't know if it can endure the type of punishment the GBA SP can, but so far, it's held up pretty darn nicely.

I can jump into a game when I have a few minutes, close the lid, and be on my merry way. Then, just flip the lid back open, wait a second or two, and the game will pick up right where I left off.

Lastly, the barrier of entry for the majority of these retro handhelds is pretty low. They're comparatively inexpensive, come in a variety of form factors, and are easy to recommend to practically anyone. Throw in a solid discount, and you've got a device that can provide hours of fun for you or anyone else.