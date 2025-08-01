How to score a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 AND some wireless earbuds from T-Mobile — no trade-in required!

The preorder period may be over, but there are still a surprising number of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals that could get you the new foldable for dirt-cheap (or even free) if you play your cards right. Case in point: buy the phone from T-Mobile and add a line with an eligible data plan and the Big Three carrier will hook you up with $1,100 in promo credits over 24 months. That's enough to make the Z Flip 7 completely free, no trade-in necessary.

As if that wasn't enough, you can place the order online and T-Mobile will also throw in a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. That's an additional $249.99 value! Quite a few of T-Mobile's unlimited plans will land you the max credit, so check the link to see if you're eligible.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 256GB: $1,099.99 FREE with eligible data plan, plus free pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at T-Mobile The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is finally here with plenty of great deals in tow, but this new offer from T-Mobile might be the best I've seen yet. Add a line with one of the carrier's unlimited plans and you could get the innovative flip phone for 100% free AND a free pair of Samsung earbuds, just for kicks. The Go5G Next, Go5G Plus, Experience More, and Experience Beyond plans will all get you the max credit and earbuds. Simply pay the $35 activation fee and the phone is yours.

I'm usually not one for hyperbole, but the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is easily one of the best flip phones ever built, period. The clamshell device boasts an ultra-thin build with a nearly-invisible display panel, while under the hood you get a versatile Exynos 2500 chipset with all of the latest Galaxy AI software features.

Both the cover and inner displays provide stunning AMOLED picture with a 120Hz refresh rate, and while the outer screen may not be as functional as we'd like, it's larger and brighter than all previous generations. And just like most of the best Android phones released this year, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 guarantees seven years of OS and security upgrades.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

On the other hand, the camera tech hasn't been upgraded since last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the battery life is nothing to write home about, but these minor issues don't stop the Z Flip 7 from being the most impressive clamshell smartphone released this year (so far).

As for the wireless coverage included in the T-Mobile deal, all of the eligible data plans get you unlimited talk, text, and data on the carrier's historic 5G network, plus you get access to premium data, a free mobile hotspot, and a five-year price guarantee. You'll also score some surprising international and entertainment perks, such as text and data in over 215 countries worldwide.