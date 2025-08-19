What you need to know

Samsung rolls out One UI 8 beta 5 for Galaxy S25 with bug fixes in multiple regions.

The update is 1.78GB, firmware ZYH6, and includes the August 2025 security patch.

Stable One UI 8 release is expected in September with new apps, split screen, and UI tweaks.

It looks like Samsung is almost ready to release the stable version of One UI 8 for the Galaxy S25 series, as the company has now rolled out another beta with loads of bug fixes.

As spotted by Tarun Vats on X (via Sammobile), Samsung has started seeding the One UI 8 beta 5 to Galaxy S25 users in the UK, U.S., India, and Germany. The One UI 8 beta 4 rolled out late last month, and now beta 5 has arrived.

The latest One UI 8 build is about 1.78GB in size and comes with firmware version ZYH6. It also includes the August 2025 security patch.

One UI 8 beta 5 for Galaxy S25 series brings loads of bug fixes

(Image credit: Tarun Vats on X)

In terms of new features, the One UI 8 beta 5 doesn't carry many, but there are plenty of fixes. According to Samsung’s changelog, the new build includes fixes for hotspot connection errors, S Pen Air command exceptions, and the issue that caused the moon to appear purple when captured at 100x zoom.

Other fixes address a Do Not Disturb resetting issue, overlapping Quick Settings and Notification windows, and Now Brief briefing content disappearing abruptly. Here's the official changelog from Samsung:

Fixed hotspot connection error

Fixed the issue of the size of the clock on the lock screen getting smaller

Fixed S Pen Air command exception

Fixed issue of Quick Settings window not appearing

Fixed the issue that overlap the Quick Settings and Notification Windows

Fixed the exception when capturing screen in the app in the secure folder

Fixed the issue of moon appearing purple when taking a picture with 100X Zoom

Fixed an issue of Do Not Disturb Mode's settings resetting

Fixed the issue of Now Brief briefing content disappearing

Stabilizes SW with multiple App Update

Applied August security patch

If you're enrolled in the One UI 8 beta program, you can download the latest build on your Galaxy S25 now. To install, head over to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

Considering Samsung has announced the One UI 8 stable version will be released in September, this should be the last or second-to-last beta for the Galaxy S25 series. The One UI 8 beta kicked off in May, and while users are still waiting for stable Android 16, it seems Samsung is taking its time to make the new version as stable as possible.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One UI 8 is set to bring new features to Galaxy devices, including more supported apps for Now Bar, a new 90:10 split screen feature, a redesigned Reminders app, and more.