What you need to know

Samsung is reportedly rolling out its One UI 8 Beta 4 update for enrolled Galaxy S25 devices.

The patch, while seemingly light on new goodies, brings a trove of bug fixes for the series and software.

Samsung was busy upgrading its Good Lock module toolkit in July, moving those useful features in line with One UI 8 ahead of its larger debut.

Right before we walk into August, it seems Samsung is dropping yet another beta for its Android 16-based software.

One UI 8 Beta 4 was spotted rolling out for enrolled Galaxy S25 series phones by SamMobile earlier today (July 30). The latest beta is seemingly light on new features, at least in its changelog. Starting, the patch notes state Beta 4 has added "support for high quality voice, video, and enhanced chat services" in the Samsung IMS Service Emergency feature.

The update also brings full-screen support for videos when switching using Samsung DeX.

One UI 8 Beta 4 dives into its bug fixes heavily, as Samsung is likely (hopefully) on the final stretch for its testing with users. Some of the standout fixes include a solution to a bug users encountered with outgoing calls via Swipe to Call. This bug occurred when attempting to call someone on your contacts list when TalkBack was enabled. There's a bug fix on its way for the Galaxy S25 series' camera.

Samsung states the "flickering issue," present on the horizontal/vertical leveling icon when switching between the front and rear cameras, has been fixed. A "fingerprint sensor not responding" error, which was previously wrongfully displayed over the lock screen, has been solved.

Beta 4's patch notes highlight the remaining fixes:

Fixed a loading issue when Bixby routine commands are triggered via voice

Fixed a display issue in the quick launch icon area on the lock screen

Fixed an issue with editing iNavi dashcam videos in the Gallery app

Fixed an operational issue with Galaxy AI Reply Suggestions

Marching toward One UI 8

(Image credit: Samsung)

Considering Beta 4 was spotted earlier this morning, enrolled testers should begin noticing it as the day progresses. Of course, it could take time, so keep checking as the week starts winding down. The publication speculates that this could be the final beta update Galaxy S25 series testers see, and we're hoping for the same.

The One UI 8 beta kicked off back in May, a few weeks before Google officially launched Android 16. The initial update brought in the Galaxy S25 series to the updated Android OS, which is something that was already said to be on the company's newest foldables right out of the box.

As of late, Samsung's been getting other areas of its software ecosystem in order, in preparation for One UI 8's stable launch. The company's entire Good Lock module toolkit was updated last week to line up with what it's been testing and getting ready for One UI 8. While updates to Home Up let users change how apps start up, it also upgraded MultiStar, NavStar, and QuickStar.

Those modules have now moved into a more One UI 8-ready state. Hopefully, we're looking at an August launch for Samsung's Android 16 update officially.