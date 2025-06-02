What you need to know

One UI 8 Beta could be coming to older Samsung models like the Galaxy S23 and S24 series.

According to noted tipster Tarun Vats on X, Samsung could be releasing the One UI 8 beta update for these devices sometime later this month and in early July.

However, the tipster states that these timelines aren't set in stone and are subject to change, based on the company.

One UI 8 Beta just dropped on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series last week, and we're now hearing some chatter that older Galaxy devices will also be receiving the update.

Prominent tipster Tarun Vats posted on X, stating that he is "hearing from sources that Samsung might roll out the One UI 8 beta" for Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 devices. Vats claims that the Galaxy S24 series will get the new One UI 8 Beta as early as the end of this month, while the Galaxy S23 users may have to wait until mid-July for the update to show up.

He also mentioned that these timelines are subject to change as the company may be fine-tuning the update for the said devices. Additionally, Samsung's "surprise" decisions regarding the early release or last-minute delay of updates could also affect these schedules.

That said, with the One UI 8 Beta drop, Samsung did confirm in a lengthy blog post that its next set of foldables will come with the new stable version of One UI 8 out of the box, running on Google's Android 16.

It kicked off the rollout for One UI 8 for Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, which shipped with One UI 7 out of the box earlier this year. One UI 8 brings all of Android 16's perks to the Galaxy S25 for the first time, and beta-enrolled users try out new features before they're publicly released.

To start, Samsung's AI Select tool is now faster than ever. According to Android Central's Nick Sutrich in his One UI 8 beta hands-on, it takes approximately 2.2 seconds to look something up.

One UI 8 also takes multitasking to the next level, introducing a 90:10 feature that allows you to resize a split window down to 10% of its normal size. This feature helps users switch between two apps with a single tap, without feeling like the app is squished up when the screen is split. Samsung's Weather app, Reminder, Health, and Auracast also receive major updates with this new release.

Considering the rollout of the new Beta has just begun, we can expect Samsung to gradually announce more beta versions and compatibility for additional devices. But as of now, there has been no official announcement about the extended rollout to older devices.