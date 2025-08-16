What you need to know

A rumor claims the Galaxy S26 Pro could feature a small 6.2-inch screen with a 4,300mAh battery, doubling down on previous rumors.

Other details weren't stated; however, there was a major rumor that claims Samsung's future series could feature an S26 Pro, S26 Edge, and S26 Ultra.

There are still details up in the air about this, but another report claims Samsung could improve the S26 series' batteries with a new "SUS CAN" material.

We're still half a year away, but that's not stopping these Galaxy S26 leaks from alleging what the "Pro" model could hold.

This week, Chinese Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) posted some alleged specifications about the Galaxy S26 Pro (via GSMArena). According to DCS, Samsung has supposedly "registered" the device well ahead of its expected debut date, which could be in January 2026, if history continues to repeat itself. The rumor claims the S26 Pro could feature a 4,300mAh battery capacity, which is apparently "rated" at 4,175mAh.

Usually, consumers will see the "typical" rating, which, in this case, is 4,300mAh.

The leaks add that the Galaxy S26 Pro was listed with a 6.2-inch display. The tipster didn't have much more to add based on this rumored Chinese registration. Still, we're pretty far from any eventual launch of even Samsung's teasers. We can take these early specs with a grain of salt for now.

New Name... but familiar specs?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

At the end of July, rumors surfaced about the Galaxy S26 Pro and Samsung's next Edge model. Those rumors claimed that the S26 Pro was discovered with a 4,300mAh battery. Why this is so significant is because of a previous rumor that says Samsung could vastly switch up its S26 series by dropping the S26 and S26 Plus for the S26 Pro and S26 Edge.

If the S26 Pro is replacing (what would be) the base S26 model, then this rumored battery capacity is slightly higher than the vanilla S25. When it comes to the S26 Edge, those rumors said it could see a 4,200mAh battery. A big jump from its current 3,900mAh. However, this is still under the S25 Plus' 4,900mAh battery.

Perhaps Samsung could lean on its alleged "SUS CAN" battery tech that a report said the OEM was considering back in May. This battery tech would lead to "significantly" bigger batteries in the S26 series, while also boosting charging capabilities. So, while these early rumors might not scream "massive batteries," maybe that'll change in the future.